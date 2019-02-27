Someone filmed a distressed couple watching their Bahamas cruise ship float away after they were 45 minutes late for boarding

caption The Symphony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise ship. source REUTERS / Jon Nazca

A young couple was filmed missing their cruise ship in the Bahamas.

The pair were 45 minutes late for boarding their Royal Caribbean cruise at Nassau, according to the person who filmed the events unfolding.

The distressed couple is seen frantically waving and talking to crew aboard the Symphony of the Seas cruise liner, which eventually departs without them.

According to Royal Caribbean’s website, late passengers “are responsible for any expense incurred to meet the ship at its next port of call.”

What happens when you’re 45 minutes late for your cruise?

Turns out they will leave you behind if they have to.

One couple found this out the hard way when they were filmed by another cruise passenger missing their chance to board the Royal Caribbean vessel the Symphony of the Seas in Nassau, Bahamas.

In the video uploaded to YouTube, the person filming claims to be on the top deck of a neighbouring cruise ship, the Norwegian Bliss (owned by Norwegian Cruise Line).

From this vantage point, the camera follows dockyard crew closing the gangway to the Symphony of the Seas, which the uploader said occurred 45 minutes after boarding time.

The video then cuts to a distraught-looking young couple, decked out in holiday-wear, who are seen waving frantically at the cruise ship.

caption The distraught couple. source Reel Focus / YouTube

“Oh my God,” the person filming can be heard saying as the couple rush towards the end of the boat where Symphony of the Seas crew are standing.

Passengers on their balconies can be seen dispassionately watching the events unfold from below their deck chairs.

“Thrusters are going … no getting on at this point!” captions on the video then read.

The crestfallen couple hangs around for the while, shouting at the back of the cruise ship as it makes its slow departure, but it’s too late.

Watch the footage below:

According to Royal Caribbean’s FAQs, passengers who miss their cruise due to travel delays can contact their Emergency Travel Team to discuss their options going forward.

There is also a Travel Protection Program available, which reimburses you for additional accommodations, meals and “catch-up” transportation expenses.

However, if you don’t have a good excuse and you haven’t opted for the Travel Protection Program, Royal Caribbean says you “are responsible for any expense incurred to meet the ship at its next port of call.”

Let’s hope this couple had a good reason for their delay.

INSIDER has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.