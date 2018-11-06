A man went viral for proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of the New York City Marathon — and people have a lot of thoughts

caption You’ll never guess what she said. source Courtesy of Kathleen Figueroa

On Sunday, Kaitlyn Curran, a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, ran the New York City Marathon.

Around mile 16, her boyfriend Dennis Galvin, a firefighter, proposed to her.

She said yes.

Curran finished the race in 4 hours and 24 minutes and the couple is happy.

But people have a lot of thoughts about the proposal.

Over the weekend, Kaitlyn Curran, a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, ran the New York City Marathon. And when she hit the 16-mile mark, Curran was met with quite the surprise.

Mid-race, beside the Queensboro Bridge, her boyfriend Dennis Galvin, a firefighter, hopped the barricade, got down on one knee, and proposed.

Good news for the couple, who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey – she said yes! Galvin’s cousin Kathleen Figueroa captured the now-viral moment on camera, and it has since been reposted by CBS.

“My cousin was really nervous. He was really excited but really nervous,” Figueroa told INSIDER. “But we all knew she would say yes, so we weren’t too worried about it.”

Read more: A woman ‘ring-shamed’ herself after finding an engagement ring in her boyfriend’s nightstand – and people are perplexed

Online, people had a lot of thoughts about the proposal.

People took to the comment section of CBS’ post to sound off.

Some thought it was adorable.

“She must have flown to the finish line! Congratulations,” someone wrote. “Only in New York!” another person added. “So cute!” another Facebook user comment.

Others thought Galvin stepped over the line when he literally jumped over the barricade, interrupting the race.

“Men, never do this. He just f—– up her pace, big time,” one person said. “Finish line, dude,” someone else commented. “You messed up her pace, do it after,” a third person wrote.

The couple is happily engaged.

But Figueroa told INSIDER that Galvin was positive of his choice to propose mid-race – and Curran was thrilled, too.

“He wanted to do it at the first Manhattan stop so he could easily find her,” Figueroa said. “At the end of the race it could be messy – like, a lot of people, and after 26 miles, it’s a long race.”

Curran went on to finish her race in 4 hours and 24 minutes, CBS reports.