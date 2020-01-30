A couple had a ‘Greatest Showman’-themed wedding complete with costumes, food carts, and a mini horse

caption “The Greatest Showman” was the inspiration for Julia and Kurtis Moellmann’s 2019 wedding. source Nick and Lauren Photography

An Orlando-based couple named Julia and Kurtis Moellmann had a “The Greatest Showman”-themed wedding in November 2019.

Julia and Kurtis both work for Ripley Entertainment Inc., and they loved the film when it came out in 2017.

Their wedding featured themed attire, red-and-white drapes that transformed their venue into a circus tent, a carnival-inspired menu, and even a tiny horse.

“You have to absolutely love your theme because you’re going to be surrounded by it for a long time while planning,” the Moellmanns told Insider of picking a wedding theme.

The circus is at the heart of Orlando-based couple Kurtis and Julia Moellmann’s relationship.

caption Kurtis and Julia work for Ripley Entertainment Inc. source Nick and Lauren Photography

The couple met in 2018 at Ripley Entertainment Inc., where they both work. Julia works in marketing, while Kurtis is the company’s exhibit buyer.

Julia told Insider that they met when she arrived at work early one day. “I heard a knock on the locked front door and decided to open it,” she said.

“As I opened the door, I saw an arm marked with the faces of four very familiar men,” she said, referring to Kurtis’ tattoos inspired by The Beatles. “Growing up, my father played nothing but their music and performed in a few bands covering their songs.”

“Long story short, I saw this, and it instantly sparked a million questions in my mind.”

“As I looked up at Kurtis to ask him all about it, I felt a connection,” Julia said of the first time they met.

caption They bonded over The Beatles. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“We talked from the front door to the kitchen, discussing our ideas for future tattoos,” she said. “At the time, I had none.”

“Flash forward two years later, and I’m covered in them and married to him,” Julia added.

The couple got married in November 2019.

When it was time to plan their wedding, the Moellmanns knew they wanted a circus-themed event.

caption Their wedding invitations looked like a circus ticket. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“Kurtis and I grew up loving the circus,” Julia told Insider. “I used to take my mother – who had recently passed away suddenly due to brain cancer – to the circus every Mother’s Day.”

“It describes our lives, our current jobs, and what we both love,” she said of their connection to the circus. “When we’re not at work, we’re at a local circus or searching for oddities that might be found in a circus sideshow.”

“The year before our wedding, we had seen ‘The Greatest Showman’ film and fell in love, going back to see it several more times,” Julia added. The movie, starring Hugh Jackman, offered the perfect aesthetic for their wedding.

“Honestly, it’s everyday type stuff for us,” Julia said of their relationship to circuses, making it a natural fit for their wedding theme.

caption The circus theme was natural for them. source Nick and Lauren Photography

From their outfits to their decor, the couple channeled “The Greatest Showman” at every turn of their wedding.

For instance, they got married in the Diamond D Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida, in a “barn-like structure,” as Julia put it, which they transformed to look like a circus tent.

“It mimicked the shape of a tent, and we accented it with red-and-white draping to give it the tent feel,” she said.

“We looked at a lot of venues and what made us pick Diamond D was the lighting. All of the lighting you see is theirs, and when we saw it, we knew that with the right draping, it would look exactly like a tent,” she added.

Both of the Moellmanns wore circus-inspired ensembles, but Julia’s dress really stood out.

caption Julia found her dress on Pinterest. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“My dress was designed by the fabulous designers of Gallery Serpentine in Australia,” Julia said of the unique gown, which she first saw on Pinterest.

“The dress itself was made up of a top corset and a bottom skirt. The first skirt seen during the beginning of the evening had a large hoop, making it appear more Victorian.”

“I changed out of this skirt and into a higher, looser skirt without a hoop for dancing and sitting,” she added.

Kurtis, on the other hand, was dressed as a ringmaster, sporting a red coat and top hat.

Their flower girl also embraced the circus theme.

caption The flower girl threw peanuts. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“The flower girl, Nieko, threw peanuts instead of flowers as she walked down the aisle,” Julia said.

She carried a silver popcorn bucket full of peanuts.

Nick and Lauren Photography documented the event.

The Moellmanns also had a myriad of carnival foods at their wedding.

caption The wedding featured a circus menu. source Nick and Lauren Photography

Their whole menu was circus-themed, with food stands scattered around the venue.

Guests got to enjoy snow cones and popcorn throughout the event.

Soft pretzels were also on hand, with dipping sauces nearby.

caption Multiple food stands were scattered throughout the venue. source Nick and Lauren Photography

The Moellmanns told Insider that burgers, pizza, chicken, fries, and funnel cake was all on their menu.

Instead of a traditional photo booth, the Moellmanns had a “Harryiet Aunt” cutout for guests to take photos.

caption The couple had a creative photo booth. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“We had freak-show posters, circus photo ops, and everyone was given a clown nose at their place setting,” Julia said of the ambiance.

The Moellmanns even posed with a miniature horse on the big day.

caption The Moellmanns had a tiny horse at their wedding. source Nick and Lauren Photography

The couple knew their theme would be a bit challenging to pull off.

“Very early on, we decided with our schedules that we were going to need a wedding planner,” they said. “We decided on the amazing Rebekkah Rose from Runway Events, and we never once regretted the decision.”

“With the help of her and her wonderful team, it was everything we ever wanted,” they said of their wedding.

“My father teared up and our families saw it coming,” Julia said of their guests’ reaction to the theme.

caption Their seating chart looked like a circus advertisement. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“They knew it was 100% us and loved how original it ended up being.”

“Kurtis and I aren’t your average white dress, church wedding people, so it was a nice break for everyone overall,” Julia added.

“You can only eat so many badly cooked steaks and watch couples frolic down a church aisle so many times without falling asleep,” she said of traditional weddings.

Kurtis’ uncle made an elaborate cake that resembled a circus tent for the couple’s big day.

caption The large cake was actually just for display. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“The cake itself was actually a dummy cake,” Julia said of the dessert, which was made by The Wedding Cake Art and Design Center.

“His uncle made and decorated it, but it was basically foam with fondant and decorations,” Julia told Insider. “He drove it down from Michigan for us.”

“The served cake was from Publix! Wedding on a budget,” she added.

Julia’s favorite moment from the wedding was the garter toss because she made it special for Kurtis.

caption Julia ordered a special garter for Kurtis. source Nick and Lauren Photography

Kurtis is a big “Ghostbusters” fan, so Julia wanted to cater the moment to him.

“I had spent a month planning it with my wedding planner. I purchased a ‘Ghostbusters’ garter and Slimer doll to hide up my skirt,” she said, inspired by the green monster from the franchise.

“Kurtis had no idea, but I told my wedding planner to let our DJ know to play the ‘Ghostbusters’ song as soon as Kurtis went for my garter.”

“Kurtis was so taken by surprise when he saw the Slimer and heard the familiar music so close to his heart, it made my night,” she said. Julia also incorporated references to the movies in her vows.

Kurtis’ favorite moment from the day was when he saw Julia walking down the aisle.

caption Kurtis said he got weak at the knees when he saw his wife-to-be. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“If I’m being 100% honest, my favorite part was split into two, but both were when Julia first walked down the aisle,” Kurtis said.

“She was beyond beautiful. I wasn’t ready for it,” he said of the moment he saw her.

“Which leads into the second reason – I’m happy everybody was looking at her at that moment because my legs literally turned to jelly and started wobbling.”

“Luckily, I had a cane,” he said, referencing his costume attire.

“You have to absolutely love your theme because you’re going to be surrounded by it for a long time while planning,” the Moellmanns said of themed weddings.

caption The couple said to make sure you really love a wedding theme before you choose it. source Nick and Lauren Photography

“Think of your theme as something that never gets old,” they said.

“Be inspired to make your dream wedding a reality,” they advised. “And remember not every dream is perfect, but when you look back on it, it will be.”

“You might not have as much time as you want or all of your loved ones with you, but what you have is beautiful.”

“The day goes by so fast – enjoy it. It will all work out just fine.”