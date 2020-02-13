A couple had a traditional New Orleans wedding 14 years after they met

caption Carolina Pozo and Celso Peruyera were married in New Orleans in 2019. source Unique Design Studios

Carolina Pozo and Celso Peruyera got married in November 2019.

The couple decided to have a destination wedding in New Orleans because they were drawn to the city’s romantic appeal and the unique traditions that it offers.

Everything about their wedding was themed around the Big Easy, including a cocktail reception at a haunted restaurant and a second-line parade following their ceremony.

“We were overwhelmed with love and joy, and with all of our incredible family and friends,” Pozo told Insider of their wedding day.

Newlyweds Carolina Pozo and Celso Peruyera met 14 years ago.

caption The couple met when Pozo was in college. source Unique Design Studio

The couple met when Pozo was a freshman in college studying theater, where Peruyera was the technical director.

“It was wonderful,” Pozo told Insider of their initial romance. “The first kiss was perfect.”

But the couple split soon after they started seeing one another. “The timing was a little off, and an eight-year age gap seemed large back then,” Pozo said. She is now 31, and Peruyera is 39.

The duo remained close friends and rekindled their romantic relationship years later.

caption They rekindled their romantic relationship years later. source Unique Design Studio

“There were moments that we were ‘not together’ as they say, but we were never really apart,” Peruyera said.

“Fate had other plans,” Pozo said of what turned their friendship into more. “We finally were honest and admitted to being in love with one another and got our second chance.”

“We found our way back and are now heading into our journey together just as we started 14 years ago,” Peruyera added.

The couple got engaged in May 2018, and they planned their wedding for November 2019.

caption The couple were married in November 2019. source Unique Design Studio

As they started to plan, the couple decided a destination wedding would be the right fit for them.

“When the idea of doing a destination wedding was floated, we without hesitation and with full support, said, ‘New Orleans,'” Peruyera told Insider.

Pozo was drawn to New Orleans because of the romance of the city.

caption Pozo and Peruyera love New Orleans. source Unique Design Studio

“New Orleans is a city we both fell in love with, long before we even knew each other,” she said.

“Some of our favorite pastimes include live jazz and blues, crafted cocktails, southern and French cuisine, and people watching while sitting outside French cafés.”

“New Orleans also has many unique traditions and staples we are very fond of: the second line, Kings Cake, Café Du Monde,” many of which can be interwoven into a wedding, she added.

Peruyera echoed his wife’s sentiments about New Orleans but also said the city was important because of what it meant to their relationship.

caption New Orleans was symbolic for Peruyera. source Unique Design Studio

“It was a city that we thought of visiting while we were dating,” he said.

“Even after having plans to travel there, a hotel booked, flights booked, dinner reservations made and a list of places we always wanted to share with one another, our trip did not happen.”

“We were left with the city feeling like an elusive destination that wasn’t meant for us to visit just yet,” he added.

But just as they did with their relationship, the couple got a second chance at New Orleans.

The wedding took place on Halloween weekend, as it’s Pozo’s favorite holiday.

caption Pozo loves Halloween. source Unique Design Studio

“I’m obsessed with Halloween and the metaphysical connotations it has,” she said.

“New Orleans is the one city that understands my obsession with this holiday and honors not only Halloween but also All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.”

“It was the absolute perfect weekend of celebrating,” she said.

Sari Sosa was the couple’s wedding planner, and she helped them incorporate New Orleans-themed touches, including invitations engraved with the fleur-de-lis.

The festivities started with the couple’s Halloween-themed cocktail hour, which took place two days before the wedding.

caption The couple had a Halloween-themed cocktail hour. source Unique Design Studio

The cocktail hour was held at Antoine’s, a haunted restaurant famous for hosting the King and Queen of Mardi Gras post-parade event, according to Pozo.

Guests wore masks to the event, and Pozo wore a crown headpiece in honor of the holiday.

“We bought a bunch of masquerade pieces, capes, scarves, beads, and sequenced capulets,” she said. “Some guests saw flame-throwers and even tossed a few beads themselves.”

The event set the tone for the weekend.

Pozo and Peruyera also put a New Orleans twist on welcome bags for their guests.

caption The welcome bags were New Orleans-themed. source Unique Design Studio

“We had a full itinerary menu for our guests to go as they please with all the foodie spots, the best streets for shopping, and history-filled sights and museums,” Pozo said.

The bags also contained treats native to the city, like Leah’s Pralines, candles by Amy’s Country Candles, and soaps and perfumes by Hove.

The couple also made Halloween-themed potion bags that nodded to Madame Laveau, a famous voodoo priestess who is buried in Cemetary No. 1 in the French Quarter.

“We truly love this city and wanted our guests to fall in love with it as we have done,” she said.

The ceremony was held on Saturday at St. Louis Cathedral.

caption The couple got married at St. Louis Cathedral. source Unique Design Studio

The large church was the couple’s ideal backdrop for their vows.

“I didn’t even know if that church accepted weddings from outsiders,” Pozo said of the cathedral. They were able to book the space, though it required that they make reservations far in advance.

Pozo explained that the couple called 18 months in advance in order to secure their desired wedding date.

Unique Design Studio documented the event.

Pozo and her father arrived at the wedding via police escort.

caption Pozo and her father arrived at the wedding in style. source Unique Design Studio

“Before we entered, they cleared the usual street artists that are stationed on Jackson,” Pozo said.

“One side is the church entrance while the other features painters, psychics, henna artists, and performers surrounded by a sea of tourists.”

She was immersed in the city before she said her vows.

As is traditional in New Orleans weddings, the second-line parade immediately followed the ceremony.

caption A second line parade is a New Orleans tradition. source Unique Design Studio

A second-line parade marks the start of the bride and groom’s new life together, according to the New Orleans tourism website.

The wedding party follows the bride and groom through the French Quarter, and a band typically leads the procession. Smitty Dee’s Band led Pozo and Peruyera’s parade.

Pozo and Peruyera had around 200 guests at their wedding, so their parade was large.

“The second line was an amazing experience,” Peruyera told Insider.

caption The couple loved the second-line walk. source Unique Design Studio

“I have seen it several times and cheered at those that have passed by me while walking the streets of New Orleans, but nothing compares to being the couple that the second line is ultimately playing for.”

“The support of all the people, both in our party and those that were looking and shouting at us as we danced by, really encompasses how Caro and I feel for one another,” he said.

“We were overwhelmed with love and joy, and with all of our incredible family and friends,” Pozo said of the second line.

caption The couple’s parade included around 200 guests. source Unique Design Studio

“Walking the second line was even more amazing than I ever thought, and hauling 200 people around the French Quarter was something else,” she added.

“After parading several blocks, we then settled in three large springers on the riverside,” Pozo told Insider.

“Each guest was then handed a canned French 75 cocktail by Pampelonne,” which was a nod to New Orleans’ French roots.

The couple had their reception at The Roosevelt, a hotel in New Orleans.

caption The reception was at a hotel. source Unique Design Studio

Pozo told Insider that the couple’s wedding coordinator, Michelle McDuffie, helped them find food vendors that “had the romantic and traditional vibe of the Big Easy.”

“Each event venue told a story and reflected us beautifully in all the things we enjoy as a couple,” Pozo said.

“To see all of our loved ones fill those places was pure magic.”

The couple told Insider that sharing the city they love with their friends and family meant a lot to them.

caption The couple told Insider their friends and family loved the event. source Unique Design Studio

“My friend Jennifer said the other day, ‘It’s hands down the most fun I’ve ever had at a wedding, I got to enjoy the city and party with my friends. It was elegant without it ever feeling stuffy,'” Pozo said.

“We wanted our guests to enjoy themselves to the max,” she added.

“Our friends and family were just so thrilled that our love story came together and that we got to express it our very special way to everyone,” Peruyera said.

“After 14 years of knowing Celso, my dreams of saying ‘I do’ finally came true,” Pozo said of their wedding day.

caption Pozo’s favorite part of the day was marrying Peruyera. source Unique Design Studio

“It was more beautiful than I ever imagined.”

