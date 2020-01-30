A couple lives on the road year-round in a 180-square-foot RV that took less than a month to renovate

caption Adam and Destiny Clayton moved into an RV full time in 2019. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

Adam and Destiny Clayton live in a renovated, 180-square-foot RV with their dog Brew.

The RV took just a little under a month to renovate, and it features shiplap walls, wood countertops, and multi-functional storage areas throughout the space.

“We’re both of the mindset of experiences over material things,” the couple told Insider.

You can watch a show about the couple’s life on the road on The Design Network.

Destiny and Adam Clayton have been married since 2017.

caption Destiny and Adam Clayton got married in 2017. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

“We met at church,” Destiny told Insider of how she met Adam.

“Adam worked at the church, and I went there,” she said.

They moved into a small house together after their wedding in December 2017.

Soon after they were married, the Claytons decided they wanted to live in a bus.

caption The couple lived in a bus for nine months. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

They spent 2018 renovating the bus, and they moved in at the beginning of 2019. They adopted their dog Brew around the same time.

Part of their interest in living in something mobile came from their work, as the Claytons are both photographers and videographers.

“We do a lot of weddings, and our weddings kind of take us around a lot,” Destiny said. “Our work was already allowing us to travel a lot, so we decided why not just take our house with us?”

“We’ve noticed we also don’t get attached to things,” she added. “We sold our house fully furnished, with everything in it.”

Nine months after moving into the bus, the Claytons upgraded to an RV.

caption Adam and Destiny Clayton moved into an RV full time in 2019. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

The bus needed a replacement engine four different times while the Claytons were using it, so they knew it was time to get something new.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to travel around and kind of see the trend that you don’t need a ton of stuff to be happy,” Adam told Insider of why the couple wanted to live in something mobile despite the challenges.

“We’re both of the mindset of experiences over material things.”

Most of their travels had been international, so they were eager to see more of the US.

The Claytons bought the RV in August 2019, and it took them a little less than a month to renovate.

caption The RV only took about a month to renovate. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

They’ve been on the road with it since, and the two are loving the RV life.

“People thought we would be so sad to sell our bus because we worked on it for a year, but I think at that point we almost resented it,” Destiny told Insider.

The couple told Insider that the RV is larger than you might expect.

caption The front chairs swivel. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

For instance, the front area of the RV doubles as storage space for the couple.

“The front area has a large dashboard that we use as additional storage when we park,” Adam said.

The chairs also turn around, creating a living room for the couple when they’re not driving.

The Claytons’ favorite part of the trailer is their workspace.

caption The desk area is also where the couple eats. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

“It’s basically a big long desk with two chairs,” Adam said.

“Aside from when we’re out actually doing photography and videography, we’re working from home,” Destiny said of the area. “So this is kind of our creative space, and we both have our own side of the desk which is pretty nice.”

“There’s a pull-out portion to kind of extend our workspace or to turn into like a dinner table, and then it stores away,” she added.

The kitchen sits across from their workspace, which they modified to suit their needs.

caption The kitchen has no microwave. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

For instance, the Claytons removed a microwave – which they think of as a luxury – from the area to create more storage space.

“Our kitchen sink has a cover on it, so it extends our prep space in the kitchen,” the Claytons also said. The cover looks like it’s made of the same wood as their countertops.

“Everything has more than one function,” Adam said of how the couple optimizes space in the mobile home.

The RV’s walls are covered in shiplap to give it a modern feel.

caption The Claytons have a queen-sized bed. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

“We get a lot of people commenting on how homey it feels when compared to a normal RV that you would buy,” Destiny said of the decor.

Their queen bed has storage space underneath it as well.

“It’s a little bit of a stressful life,” Adam told Insider of living in an RV.

caption The RV can be stressful. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

“At the end of the day when it’s time to relax, you guys just go home and turn on the TV and sit on the couch,” Adam said of people who don’t live in a mobile home.

“We’re trying to figure out where we’re going to sleep that night. When’s our next time we can fill up water? There’s a bit of stress that’s involved, but it’s a lot of fun,” he added.

The couple also said having a dog in a small space is difficult.

But for the Claytons, the benefits of living in an RV outweigh the challenges.

caption The Claytons don’t plan to live on the road forever. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

“Being able to get rid of those attachments is very freeing,” Adam said of downsizing.

They also love the community they’ve found in their travels.

“When you meet other people out on the road, they have the same mindset as you of ‘we don’t need a lot,’ or ‘we’re just here to see things and experience things,'” Destiny said. “So it’s pretty cool to have a community of people that have a similar mindset.”

The Claytons also think of their life on the road as a way of figuring out where they want to plant roots.

“We both figured out we didn’t want to be in the hometown that we started at, and this is just kind of us figuring out where our home is going to be one day,” Adam said.

The Claytons recently launched a TV show on The Design Network about their lifestyle.

caption The Claytons have a TV show called “Becoming Borderless.” source Destiny and Adam Clayton

The couple said the show, called “Becoming Borderless,” is about the concept of redefining home, and they share with viewers what their life is like on the road.

It’s available to stream for free on The Design Network, and live episodes stream every other Sunday.

“You don’t realize what’s in your own backyard,” Destiny said of how much their perspective has changed since she and Adam started traveling.

caption A big benefit of their living situation is exploring the US. source Destiny and Adam Clayton

The couple has explored much of the United States since they started their mobile lifestyle, going as far west as Utah.

“It’s so big. There’s so much to see,” Adam said of the country.

You can follow the couple’s journey on Instagram here.