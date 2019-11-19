A couple lives full-time in a 72-square-foot van with their two dogs so they can pay off debts and travel: ‘We’ve been dreaming of this for many years’

caption Beka and Nathan Watson in front of their home. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Beka and Nathan Watson live full-time in their 72-square-foot van with their two small dogs.

Their tiny house on wheels has a bedroom, a kitchen, and a ton of storage space.

Since their home is off-grid, their living costs are low, and they are working to pay off their debts.

Once their debts are paid off, the Watsons plan to travel through Europe with their van.

Most traditional tiny houses are between 200 and 400 square feet, but some opt for an even smaller living space, like this couple living in their 72-square-foot van full-time.

Beka and Nathan Watson, both nurses from California, have been living in their van for seven months and love every moment of it. They share their space – which includes a kitchen, a bedroom, and storage – with their two small dogs while traveling the country and paying off their debts.

Take a look inside the Watsons’ tiny house on wheels.

The Watsons once lived in a four-bedroom home, but it was always their dream to downsize — significantly.

caption Beka and Nathan. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Nathan and Beka lived in a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house that had a game room and two garages. When their children moved out, they knew it was time to do something different.

“We’ve been dreaming of this for many years,” Nathan said. “When the kids moved out, we were sliding around in our socks, saying, ‘What the heck is all of this for?’ I mean, we had a 72-inch TV that was so far away in the living room that it was like holding a cell phone up at arm’s distance. We were filling spaces with stuff just because there was an empty space.”

Nathan said there were “years of obsessing” over the idea of living tiny before they finally bought the van.

caption The van. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The van itself cost $40,000, and it took an additional $10,000 to turn it into their new home.

“We were excited to do this,” Nathan said. “We were laying out blue masking tape in the form of furniture, trying to simulate living in a tiny home.”

Instead of buying a traditional tiny house, they decided to buy a van because they wanted to travel easily.

caption The van allows them to go stealth. source Frank Olito/ Insider

“We wanted to travel a lot, especially in stealth,” Nathan said. “Stealth was the most important part.”

A traditional tiny house is difficult to travel with because it’s heavy and bulky. Also, it’s a struggle for many tiny house owners to find a place to park because most zoning laws do not allow for tiny houses. The Watsons said their van is a solution to that problem.

“If it looks like an RV or if it looks like a tiny house, everyone wants you off their property,” Nathan said. “Instead, we went stealth as possible – no markings, no windows.”

Now, they easily park the van at their friends’ and family’s houses.

While it’s discreet on the outside, the inside is a completely livable home, despite its small size.

caption The van. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Although they were planning to downsize for years, they admit the first couple of months were difficult in the van, especially with two dogs.

“We had to figure out how to maneuver around each other,” Beka said. “We also have no privacy. That was one of the hurdles we had to get over. Being in a confined space took a good month and a half to two months to fully adjust to living the tiny life.”

Nathan added, “It took our intimacy to another level.”

Once inside, you immediately walk into the kitchen, which is made up of a small sink and a two-burner stove.

caption The kitchen. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The kitchen is right next to the couple’s bedroom.

The Watson’s bed nearly takes up the entire back of the van.

caption The bedroom. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The curtain can close to create privacy and to separate the bedroom from the kitchen.

When Nathan and Beka renovated the van, they made sure there was enough storage space.

caption Storage above the driver and passenger seat. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The renovation process took six months to make it “livable” and then an additional four months to really make it their home.

“This was difficult,” Nathan said. “We did 100% of this. I wasn’t a carpenter or electrician or a plumber. Learning each one of those took a lot of time. But it’s so worth it in the end.”

There’s additional storage above the driver and passenger seats.

caption Storage above driver and passenger seat. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Although the storage and space might look tight, the couple said they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s an incredible lifestyle,” Beka said. “For anybody who’s looking to do something like this but has a fear that you might not like it, do it anyway because we worried that we might not like it in the long run, but we love this life.”

Their toilet is actually hidden under the bed.

caption The toilet is under the bed. source Frank Olito/ Insider

When the Watsons have to go to the bathroom, they pull the composting toilet out from under the bed. When it’s time to shower, they typically use their friends’ or family’s bathrooms.

Like the toilet, the rest of the van is completely off the grid.

caption The fridge. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The air conditioning, microwave, and refrigerator all run on solar energy and batteries.

“We are 100% off-grid and completely self-sufficient,” Nathan said. “We don’t need a generator.”

He went on to say their only bills are for food and gas. “We removed bills like rent, utilities, trash, water/sewage, yard maintenance, cable, internet, and more,” he said.

The low living costs are helping the couple pay off their debts.

caption Interior of the van. source Frank Olito/ Insider

“One of our immediate goals is to pay off all of our debts,” Beka said. “Hopefully, in the next year and a half, we will have all of that taken care of.”

Nathan added that they hope to bring their expenses to “as close to zero as possible.”

Once they pay off their debts, they hope to travel more often and live in this van for as long as they can.

caption Nathan and Beka. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Since they are still working as nurses, they’ve only traveled from California to the south of Texas. Each month, they take four or five days off work. Once they pay off their debts, they said they hope to only work four days a month and travel the rest of the time.

Beka said they eventually want to ship the van overseas and then spend six months traveling throughout Europe in their home on wheels.

“This is what we want,” Nathan said. “This is what we are enjoying. This is what we want to do as long as we can.”