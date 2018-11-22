A couple’s proposal was photobombed by a group of otters, and the picture is adorable

caption Otters crash Jordan Doyle’s proposal to Mary Lister in Singapore. source Bernard Photojournals

Jordan Doyle and Mary Lister were in Singapore when he decided to pop the question.

As a wildlife photographer went to take a snap of their special moment, a group of otters swam out of the water to surround the couple.

It’s very rare for otters to approach humans.

An otter-loving British couple were left delighted after a handful of the animals gatecrashed their proposal in Singapore.

Jordan Doyle and Mary Lister are currently travelling around the world and had set their hearts on seeing some of Singapore’s famous urban otters while visiting the city.

In the hope of increasing their chances, the couple got in touch with Bernard Seah, who regularly photographs the city’s otters.

On Tuesday, Seah took the Brits out with some other local wildlife photographers to the Marina Reservoir.

The couple broke away from the group at one point, and Doyle decided that was his moment to get down on one knee and pop the question.

“I’d had the ring with me for a while and Mary is a huge fan of otters, so I thought to myself, right, this is the time to propose,” he told the BBC.

Lister said yes, but no one had captured the moment, so Seah suggested the couple recreate the proposal so he could take a picture – and it was then that the otters appeared out of nowhere.

“We didn’t manage to capture the moment so I asked him to [kneel down and] propose again… Next thing I knew the otters appeared,” said Seah.

“When I asked them to pose for a photo, the otters came out of the water and approached the couple,” he added.

“I was like, oh my god, I cannot believe this.”

The otters are part of a group known as the Bishan 10, which is one of Singapore’s multiple famous otter families.

According to Seah, it’s very rare for otters to approach humans: “I have seen otters approach humans but its never usually for a few minutes… it’s never been this long.”

They stayed with the couple for about three minutes and sniffed around them, meaning the newly-engaged pair had to remain as still as they could.

Needless to say, the couple will treasure the photo, and Doyle says it will “go down in our photobooks”.

“I didn’t plan it and it turned out completely special,” he said.