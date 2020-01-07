Two couples whose Ring cameras were hacked have filed a lawsuit seeking class action status against the Amazon company

source Facebook/Ring

Ring has been sued by two couples who had their devices hacked.

One couple’s eight-year-old daughter was allegedly spied on and taunted after hackers accessed their indoor camera.

The other couple was allegedly harassed and asked to pay a ransom in Bitcoin, according to their attorneys.

Ring has faced growing criticism in recent months over security related incidents.

Two couples who allege that their Ring home security cameras were recently hacked filed a lawsuit seeking class action status against the Amazon-owned company, accusing it of negligence, breach of implied contract, and invasion of privacy, among other claims.

One couple, Ashley LeMay and Dylan Blakely, was at the center of an incident in December where hackers spied on and taunted their eight-year-old daughter after accessing an indoor camera they had installed.

The other couple named in the lawsuit, Todd Craig and Tania Amador, were allegedly harassed by hackers who accessed their doorbell camera and told them “I’m outside your front door” as well as threatened them with “termination” if they did not pay a ransom of 50 bitcoin, according to their attorneys.

The couples’ attorneys said the lawsuit was filed “to hold Ring responsible for its defective devices and systems, require that Ring take all necessary measures to secure the privacy of user accounts and devices, and compensate Plaintiffs and the Class members for the damage that its acts and omissions have caused.”

In recent months, Ring has faced growing criticism over its security practices after hackers repeatedly accessed Ring cameras, with multiple cases involving spying on children and one leading to a separate lawsuit against the company.

The lawsuit, which was filed in US federal court in the Central District of California on Friday, must win class action certification before it can proceed as a class action. The plaintiffs are represented by the law firms Stueve Ziegel & Hanson, and Tycko & Zavareei.