A couple took photos in the ocean at sunrise for their 15th wedding anniversary

caption Melissa and Alex Bovee thought of the shoot as a date. source Dan Dalstra

Melissa and Alex Bovee celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in 2018 with a vow renewal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Their photographer, Dan Dalstra, suggested they take photos in the ocean at sunrise the day after the renewal ceremony.

During the shoot, Dalstra captured the exact moment a wave crashed over the couple.

Melissa Bovee told Insider that her dress was as good as new after getting dry cleaned.

Alex and Melissa Bovee celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in 2018.

caption The Bovees have been married since 2003. source Dan Dalstra

“We met in undergrad,” Melissa told Insider of how the Bovees got together.

“We both did a summer internship for a chemical company, and he was in school in New York and I was in school in California.”

“We ended up dating long distance for a couple of years and getting married right after I graduated college,” she said.

To celebrate 15 years, the couple had a vow renewal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

caption The couple had a renewal in Cabo San Lucas. source Dan Dalstra

“We were thinking we wanted to have kind of a big destination wedding,” Melissa said.

“All of our friends are married, but we miss all of these fun destination weddings.”

The couple organized the event and contacted photographer Dan Dalstra to document it, as he’d captured many of their friends’ destination weddings in the past.

As part of the celebration, Dalstra arranged for the couple to have a sunrise photo shoot on “Lover’s Beach.”

caption The Bovees had a sunrise photo shoot. source Dan Dalstra

The hidden cove is known for its views, and it’s a popular spot for photos, according to the Cabo San Lucas tourism site.

Boats typically only go to the island later in the day, but Dalstra was adamant that the photos would look best at sunrise.

“Dan went out of his way to find a local captain who could charter a little boat so we could get out there earlier, which was really fun,” Melissa told Insider.

Dalstra suggested the couple get in the water during the shoot, which wasn’t a problem for Melissa.

caption Melissa Bovee jumped in the pool at her vow renewal. source Dan Dalstra

“We ended up jumping in the pool the night before, so the dress was already trashed,” she told Insider.

“I knew that we’d be in the sand, and getting wet,” she added of the sunrise shoot.

The couple posed all over the cove, but Dalstra captured many of the shots in the water.

caption The Bovees posed in the water. source Dan Dalstra

Melissa told Insider she liked the idea of getting the dress wet.

“How many times am I going to wear this dress again?” she said.

“And I knew that these pictures would turn out pretty awesome,” Melissa added. “So it was just fun.”

Melissa told Insider they had to wait for a wave to hit them to capture the perfect shot.

caption They had to wait for a wave. source Dan Dalstra

“It’s totally shocking when the wave actually does come,” she said, even though she was anticipating it.

Both Bovees had the impulse to look at the wave when it hit.

“He’s like, ‘No, look at each other, don’t look back at the wave,'” she added of Dalstra, who directed the couple as they posed.

“It was like a fun little adventure for us,” Melissa said.

Melissa and Alex have children, so the photo shoot was a little adventure away from the kids.

“Our kids are old enough that they’re wanting to sleep in anyway,” Melissa told Insider.

“But it’s always fun to get away and have a little fun date, which is kind of what it felt like.”

Melissa also said the shoot felt totally different than her and Alex’s original wedding photos.

caption The shoot was very different from their wedding photos. source Dan Dalstra

“We sort of took the formal wedding shots,” she said of the photos at their wedding. “It takes forever, and we’re never gonna get to the reception to get any food.”

“This was just a totally different experience, sort of capturing the moment and having fun and doing different poses and silly stuff,” she said.

“We were having a lot of fun running around to all these different spots on this little island,” she added.

Despite getting soaked, Melissa’s dress wasn’t ruined.

caption The dress was not ruined. source Dan Dalstra

“I got it dry cleaned when we got home, and I haven’t worn it again, but I feel like I could if there was ever an opportunity,” she said.

“And it was not like a crazy expensive dress. I think I got it at Nordstrom, and I felt like I got a good deal on it.”

“So even if it was ruined, I wouldn’t mind, but it washed out well and it seems fine,” she said.

Melissa thinks Dalstra made a huge difference in the final results of the shoot.

caption The Bovees highly recommend Dan Dalstra. source Dan Dalstra

“I feel like it’s a different product with Dan because he’s super fun and part of the party,” she said.

“And I feel like he gets really great photos and part of it is just because he’s documenting what’s happening at the party as opposed to just setting up formal photo shoots,” she added.

