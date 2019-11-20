A couple took their wedding photos on an abandoned island in New York, and the pictures are stunning

caption The couple got married on New York’s Governors Island during its off-season. source LOVE + WOLVES CO

New Jersey-based couple Dasha and Taylor Milova have a love of abandoned buildings, and they wanted to celebrate this interest on their wedding day.

When they got married in 2017, the Milovas chose the Admiral’s House on New York’s Governors Island as their wedding venue.

They got married during the island’s off-season, giving them the opportunity to take wedding photos in a variety of abandoned places.

Their photographer captured the couple in an abandoned movie theater, a decaying church, and the Admiral’s House, which is now being restored.

“I think abandoned areas give people the ability to stop and reflect on the history of a place,” Dasha told Insider of her and her wife’s fascination with ruined spaces.

The couple, who were married in 2017, loved ruined architecture independently before they met.

“I’ve been interested in abandoned areas since I was little,” Dasha told Insider. “When I was around 5, my parents and I would sneak into an abandoned hotel near our summer house in Russia, where I’m originally from.”

Taylor’s interest began when she moved to New Jersey in 2002. “The abandoned railroad tracks and factories of yesteryear are common threads throughout North Jersey, and being able to access these spots was something I never experienced before growing up in Kansas City,” Taylor said.

When they planned their wedding in 2017, the Milovas decided to make an abandoned space the backdrop for their big day.

“We both are drawn to the imperfection of abandoned places and certainly did not envision a traditional space as a wedding backdrop,” Taylor said.

The Milovas picked the Admiral’s House on Governors Island in New York City for their event, which was in disrepair at the time.

Governors Island is only open from June through October each year, according to its website. The Milovas wedding took place during the off-season, giving them the opportunity to use the whole island for their photos.

“We originally wanted a destination wedding but also wanted to be surrounded by those closest to us,” Taylor said of their wedding.

“With family and friends coming from around the world, Governors Island was an obvious choice given the proximity to our home,” she said.

“It was a total dream come true,” Taylor added on having the island to themselves for the wedding.

The Milovas are part of a growing group interested in “ruin porn” during wedding photo shoots, as The New York Times reported.

“Ruin porn” is a term used to refer to the photography of rundown buildings or cities and the romance these locations often offer. Pictures of decaying cities like Detroit or the remanents of Chernobyl fall into this category, according to CNN.

“The juxtaposition of something old and abandoned in front of the Manhattan skyline felt really special and unusual to us,” Dasha said of their wedding location.

“It was incredible to have a whole island five minutes from Manhattan to ourselves,” Dasha also said.

“It felt like a surreal New York moment that we’ll never be able to recreate.”

The couple’s photographer, Jake Work of LOVE + WOLVES CO, shot the couple in the Admiral’s House, an abandoned church, and an old movie theater.

“We were lucky enough to have a friend who worked on the island at the time, so we got special access to places that are typically closed off,” Dasha told Insider of the unique locations.

Work helped the couple take some particularly creative shots, problem-solving as they took the photos.

“For example, the movie theater had no power and was pitch black, so we had a few people prop open the doors and hold out flashlights while Jake captured some incredible shots,” Dasha explained of photos like the one above.

The couple’s up-for-anything attitude also helped them get some amazing shots.

“Getting a little dirt on our outfits wasn’t even a thought while we walked through the muddy grass to get to the fortress or were jumping in a tub where the ceiling was peeling away from the structure,” Taylor said of her and Dasha’s approach to the photo shoot.

“I think people are always searching for authenticity in a world of perfect, Instagrammable backdrops,” Dasha said of people’s interest in abandoned places.

“I think abandoned areas give people the ability to stop and reflect on the history of a place,” she added.

“It’s nice to have something that has a life and history of its own. There is something a bit mystical about ruins that intrigues people.”

Taylor said the most challenging part of the photo shoot was stopping, as they were having such a good time.

“I think Jake, Dasha, and I could have gotten lost on the island just finding new corners to explore if we didn’t have 75 of our closest friends and family waiting for us at the Admiral’s House,” she joked.

“Once they have been left to the elements, we can create our own stories to fill the halls that we explore,” she said of abandoned places.

“I feel very lucky to have a partner who has the same vision as I do, not only for our wedding but our life overall,” Dasha told Insider.

“We now have a daughter, and it’s a blast raising her with Taylor,” she said.

“We can’t wait to take her to Governors Island to show her all of our favorite hidden spots.”