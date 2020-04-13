A couple in Verona, Italy say they ‘fell in love’ from their balconies during a lockdown singalong. People are calling them a ‘modern day Romeo and Juliet.’

source iStock

Michele D’Alpaos, 38, and Paola Agnelli, 39, spotted each other from their balconies during a neighborhood musical performance to brighten everyone’s spirits.

Aptly, they live in Verona, the Italian city that provides the backdrop for Romeo and Juliet’s balcony-topped romance.

D’Alpaos told BBC Radio 4 he spotted Agnelli stood next to her sister, who was playing violin. He said it was love at first sight, and he tracked her down on Instagram to strike up conversation.

The couple has since been dubbed the ‘modern Romeo and Juliet’ on social media and has vowed to not meet in person until the coronavirus pandemic has concluded.

It set the scene for one of fiction’s most iconic couples, Romeo and Juliet, to overcome some difficult circumstances, declaring their love for eachother in the one and only “balcony scene.”

And last month, some 400 years later, the Italian city of Verona hosted another unlikely love story.

Verona residents Michele D’Alpaos, 38, and Paola Agnelli, 39, say they have “fallen in love” – despite never meeting in-person, except at a distance from their balconies because they live in different apartment complexes and they are banned from straying 200 meters from their doors due to the strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

source 20th Century Fox

Their romance began on March 17 when, as has been happening across Italy, one of the counties most severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, their neighborhood staged a live musical performance on their balconies.

According to the Daily Mail, D’Alpaos spotted Agnelli, 39, when he stepped outside to a rendition of “We Are The Champions,” including Agnelli’s sister on the violin.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Monday, D’Alpaos said he turned towards the sound of the violin. Once he laid eyes on Agnelli, he said, it was love at first sight.

Agnelli said it didn’t take long for her to see D’Alpaos despite the six-floor difference between the two. She told Radio 4 “the music was like an arrow fired by Eros.”

“I went out onto the balcony to see Lisa playing her violin and I saw Michele standing on the opposite balcony I realized he was my friend Sylvia’s brother and I said ‘What a handsome man,'” Agnelli said.

D’Alpaos found out who Agnelli was from his sister, who worked at the gym Agnelli went to before the lockdown began. He found her on Instagram, sent her a message, and the connection was instant. They said they were messaging until 3am, and they haven’t stopped messaging since.

The lovestruck 38-year-old decided he wanted to proclaim his love for Agnelli with a big statement, so he organized a surprise party with his neighbors that would take place from their balconies. He then dropped a large sign with her name on it from the top floor of his apartment building.

Asked what he wanted to do when the lockdown is over, D’Alpaos told Radio 4 he wanted to kiss Agnelli “for exactly one hour,” but he insisted they would not dream of violating the lockdown before it was safe to.

