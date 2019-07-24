A couple demolished their house and covered the remnants in a joke: ‘Got the spider’

caption It was a joke. source Josh Bohl/Facebook

A couple demolished their home in Renner, South Dakota.

They decided to spraypaint the remains with a joke: “Got the spider!”

A random passerby snapped a picture of the house and shared it on Facebook, where it went viral.

Jeff Hopkins, who used to live in the house, told the Argus Leader he and Dawn Cronk didn’t think anyone would notice.

People did. They think it is funny.

Don’t underestimate people when they say they’re scared of spiders. A couple living in South Dakota joked that the fear took over when they demolished their second home earlier this week, Jeff Hopkins and Dawn Cronk told the Argus Leader.

After they took down the property in Renner, South Dakota, the couple purchased a can of spray paint and left a joke on the remnants of the house.

“Got the spider,” they scrawled on the house’s roof in large letters last Monday.

“I didn’t think anybody would really notice,” Hopkins, 51, said. “We did it just to make us laugh.”

But someone did notice. The next day, Tuesday, July 16, Joshua Bohl drove past the home and it caught his eye. He snapped a picture and posted it on Facebook.

“Seen this in Renner today,” he wrote.

Bohl’s picture has been shared over 60,000 times and has even been shared to Reddit on the subreddit r/Funny.

Cronk, 49, told the Argus Leader that it’s not just Bohl or the internet at large taking notice. She said people have been slowing down when they drive past the site to get a closer look.

“It made somebody smile for a day,” Cronk said. “It made somebody stop and giggle for a few minutes and remember that life doesn’t always have to be a hustle and bustle. To me, it’s a blessing, because we made somebody smile and laugh about it.”

Hopkins told the Argus Leader that they demolished the house so their grandchildren will have more space to play outside.

Take that, spiders.