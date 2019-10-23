A couple’s attempt to recreate a picture-perfect engagement photo with a bottle of Champagne totally backfired, but the result is going viral

caption A couple tried to recreate a Pinterest engagement photo (left), but it quickly turned into the ultimate “expectation versus reality” moment (right). source Brianna Bender/Chandler Lefever

Alyssa Snodsmith, 24, and Collin Hewett, 23, have gone viral for sharing their failed attempt to recreate a Pinterest picture for their engagement photo.

Snodsmith stumbled upon the photo of Alex and Tammy Shields, which was taken by photographer Brianna Bender in 2018, while looking for inspiration for engagement shoot poses.

But when Hewett tried to recreate the moment, he spilled Champagne all over Snodsmith instead. Their photographer Chandler Lefever captured every second of it.

Hewett later posted the photo on Twitter, where it has received more than 490,000 likes at the time of writing.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Documenting life’s biggest moments on Facebook and Instagram has become the norm, making the pressure to create perfect social-media posts more intense than ever before.

But one couple’s engagement photo fail has gone viral for showing that even the most important milestones don’t have to be picture-perfect to still be special. Alyssa Snodsmith, 24, and Collin Hewett, 23, have become internet sensations after posting the Pinterest engagement photo that they were trying to recreate alongside what actually happened.

Insider talked to the couples and photographers behind both pictures to learn the story behind everyone’s new favorite engagement photo moment.

Alyssa Snodsmith, 24, and Collin Hewett, 23, met at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, where they both played varsity soccer.

caption Snodsmith and Hewett are college sweethearts. source Collin Hewett

The couple met during a pre-season bonding event for the school’s soccer teams. It was love at first sight – well, for one of them.

“I was kind of into her right when I met her, she wasn’t feeling the same way,” Hewett told Insider. “We were friends for about a year and a half.”

“He matured a lot in college and I thought I might as well just try,” Snodsmith added with a laugh. “We did long-distance and I just fell in love. I was like wow, I can’t believe how much I miss this guy.”

After three-and-a-half years of dating, Hewett proposed in August.

caption Hewett proposed to Snodsmith on a bridge at a country club in August. source Collin Hewett

Snodsmith thought she was going to a surprise birthday party at a country club for her uncle.

But when she got to the club, there was no party in sight. Hewett led her to a bridge on the golf course, and asked her to be his wife.

As their engagement shoot neared, Snodsmith began looking for inspiration on Pinterest.

caption Snodsmith found Alex and Tammy Shields’ engagement photo on Pinterest. source Brianna Bender

That’s where she found the photo of Tammy and Alex Shields, which had been taken by photographer Brianna Bender.

The October 2018 photo, which was shot in Bend, Oregon, showed Alex expertly pouring some Champagne into Tammy’s mouth as they sat on a picnic blanket.

Snodsmith told Insider that she loved the photo and thought it fit perfectly with her and Hewett’s personalities.

On Saturday, Hewett and Snodsmith headed to Greene Valley Forest Preserve in Naperville, Illinois, for their own engagement shoot.

caption Snodsmith and Hewett at the beginning of their engagement photo shoot. source Chandler Lefever

Their photos were taken by photographer Chandler Lefever, a close friend who is also one of Hewett’s groomsmen.

Read more: A woman dressed up as a bush so that she could secret watch her sister’s proposal and the photos are hilarious

After just 15 minutes, the couple decided to try and recreate the Champagne shot — and quickly discovered it wasn’t as easy as Pinterest made it look.

caption Snodsmith and Hewett popped the Champagne before trying to recreate the Pinterest photo. source Chandler Hefever

“I think the problem was, we took some photos before of me spraying the Champagne and we only had half the bottle left,” Hewett said.

“I had to turn it a lot more than I would have if it was full. I didn’t anticipate it would be that difficult until we started.”

On the first take, Hewett was able to get some Champagne into Snodsmith’s mouth.

caption Hewett nailed the pour on the first try — but not the angle. source Chandler Hefever

Although Snodsmith got to taste some of the Champagne, the angle wasn’t right for the photo.

Hewett tried again, but ended up getting Champagne all over Snodsmith’s shirt instead.

caption On the second take, Champagne went splashing all over Snodsmith’s face. source Chandler Hefever

“It was probably like a quarter of the bottle,” Hewett told Insider. “I really overcorrected.”

Hewett said he was worried that Snodsmith was going to be mad at him.

caption Hewett and Snodsmith after the Champagne fail. source Chandler Hefever

“At first I thought she was going to kill me, I felt so bad,” Hewett said. “But our photographer was laughing so hard and then she started laughing.”

When she first felt the Champagne hit her face, Snodsmith said she was worried that her hair and makeup were going to be ruined for the rest of the shoot.

caption Snodsmith couldn’t help but laugh at their photo fail. source Chandler Hefever

But her fears quickly melted into laughter as she cleaned up.

“It was so funny and we were having so much fun,” Snodsmith said. “It’s just us.”

Snodsmith was able to change into her second outfit for the rest of the shoot.

caption And the rest of the photo shoot went off without a hitch — or a spill. source Chandler Hefever

“It went great,” she added. “I was just a little sticky during it.”

Read more: This couple took engagement pictures at Target and their romantic photos are going viral

The couple couldn’t stop laughing when they saw Lefever’s photos of their Champagne fail that night. So Hewett posted their picture alongside the original Pinterest photo on Twitter.

caption It was the ultimate “expectation versus reality” moment. source Brianna Bender/Chandler Lefever

“I was showing my friends and family, sending it to a bunch of people, and one buddy said, ‘You gotta post that, everybody’s got to see it,”‘ Hewett recalled.

He posted the photo on Twitter, where it has quickly racked up more than 475,000 likes and more than 50,000 retweets at the time of writing.

So me and Alyssa took our engagements pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate

.

.

.

I botched it pic.twitter.com/oSSUCB4o6A — Big Stack Dibbles Jr (@collinhewett17) October 20, 2019

“When it started to climb, and climb, and climb, we were just blown away,” Hewett said. “We had no idea so many people would think it was that funny.”

Snodsmith and Hewett said they believe many people related to how authentic their engagement photo was.

caption Lefever immediately started laughing when he saw the photos. source Chandler Hefever

“I think it’s that whole ‘expectation versus reality’ trend,” Hewett said. “You see all these cool, cute pictures where everything looks so great on the internet, and I think it just struck a chord with people that we’re just humans.”

“It’s just us being real,” Snodsmith added.

Lefever agreed, revealing that the couple had asked him to bring a “level of authenticity” to their engagement photos.

“I personally get tired of seeing the same thing over and over again when I scroll through my feed,” he told Insider. “It was such a fun shoot with them as I didn’t have to pose them. They just did their thing and I documented their relationship the way it really is.”

But even that Pinterest shot wasn’t as picture-perfect as it appeared.

caption Tammy and Alex’s Champagne photo was completely spontaneous. source Brianna Bender

Tammy Shields, 25, told Insider that the moment was completely spontaneous after she and Alex, 28, brought a bottle of Champagne for their picnic blanket shots.

“I figured we would just pop the bottle and cheers with it, but him waterfalling Champagne in my mouth was totally unplanned!” she said.

“After they popped it open, I just shouted at him to pour it in her mouth,” Bender added.

caption And it didn’t go as perfectly as it looked on Pinterest. source Brianna Bender

“Champagne definitely got everywhere,” Tammy revealed. “But thankfully Bri did some amazing editing getting those stains out of my jeans!”

Tammy said she knew Bender had put her and Alex’s engagement photos on Pinterest, but had completely forgotten about them until Snodsmith and Hewett’s pictures went viral.

“It’s really flattering and heartwarming that this couple saw our photo and felt inspired,” she said. “Their photo is so real. That’s why people love it! We are human and not everything is picture-perfect and to laugh at yourself a little is key!”

“We really get a kick out of seeing our photo together with theirs. It allows us to relive and laugh about own experiences with taking engagement and wedding photos.”

Bender believes Hewett and Snodsmith’s photo has gone viral because “everyone can relate to the whole ‘expectation versus reality meme.'”

caption Hewett said he “overcorrected” on the second pour. source Chandler Hefever

“Personally, I’d rather see an engagement photo of someone getting Champagne sprayed all over them than a classic smiling at the camera pose,” Bender added.

“It’s way more fun and memorable.”

While it may have made them viral stars, Hewett and Snodsmith probably won’t be using that Champagne shot for their official engagement photo.

caption Snodsmith and Hewett believe people could relate to their authentic photo moment. source Chandler Hefever

“We’ve got some other ‘save the date’ pictures picked out,” Hewett revealed.