A couple already won Halloween with their ‘It’ couples costume — and the photos will give you nightmares

Maci Tate and her boyfriend, Jonathan Krell, have already won Halloween with their “It” couples costume.

Tate spent months creating her Pennywise clown costume, and Krell dressed as the character Georgie.

They recreated iconic scenes from “It” in their Oklahoma City suburb’s drainage ditches.

Pennywise the clown from Stephen King’s “It” is this shaping up to be this year’s most popular Halloween costume, and an Oklahoma couple has already set a high bar.

Maci Tate and her boyfriend, Jonathan Krell, are huge horror fans, often attending conventions and admiring people’s elaborate costumes. For Halloween, they decided to try creating one themselves by dressing as Pennywise the clown and Georgie from “It.”

“I wanted to do something this year where I didn’t look like myself at all,” Tate told Insider. “I wanted to look as far from me as possible, and I knew Pennywise would be perfect for that.”

Tate started planning her Pennywise Halloween costume in January and estimates that the entire ensemble cost about $400 to create. Her boyfriend then suggested all of her hard work – including makeup she did herself – should be documented with a photo shoot.

“He said, ‘You’ve put so much time and effort into this, let’s get professional pictures done in these costumes,'” she said.

Tate and Krell went to the drainage ditches in their Oklahoma City suburb in full costume and recreated iconic scenes from the classic horror film with local photographer Sarah Bergeron.

As a precaution, Tate notified police that the photo shoot would be taking place – in case anyone called 911 in a panic. She also wrote about her plan in a neighborhood Facebook group. Some locals came to see the costumes for themselves, and Tate embraced the captive audience.

“Kids were coming out of their houses, wanting to meet Pennywise,” she said. “I got into full character. I started chasing these kids, people were taking pictures. It was actually a really fun experience, and no one called the cops on me, thank goodness.”