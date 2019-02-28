12 celebrity couples that got married on TV

caption Kim Kardashian in her 2011 wedding special “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding.” source YouTube/On Air with Ryan Seacrest/E!

Some celebrity and royal couples have had their weddings filmed for and aired on TV.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ wedding was filmed for the two-part E! special “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding.”

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones made history as the first royal couple to televise their wedding.

When it comes to weddings, many celebrities seem to take one of two approaches: the details of the ceremony are kept very private or the masses are invited to watch their big day. When a famous couple decides to televise their wedding, chances are it’s guaranteed to be an extravagant affair.

You may not have access to the open bar, but weddings can be even more fun when you get to watch them in sweatpants from the comfort of your own home.

Here are 12 times celebrity couples’ weddings were filmed for television.

E! cameras didn’t miss a moment of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s wedding.

caption Their divorce was finalized in 2017. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

In September 2009, cameras were rolling when Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom exchanged their vows. The pair wed a month after they first met and their wedding ceremony was filmed for a special two-hour episode for season four of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

According to CNN, the pair got married in front of 250 guests and an additional 3.2 million viewers who tuned into the special “KUWTK” episode when it aired.

“I was skeptical to have everything documented because it was such an emotional time but now that’s it’s done I think it is such a positive and beautiful thing,” Kardashian told CNN in 2009 after the wedding episode aired. “I don’t think any of us expected the show or this episode to do so well. In the beginning, we just did it for fun, for ourselves and it has snowballed into this huge thing.”

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian later filed for divorce from Odom in 2013 after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Read More: How Khloe Kardashian changed throughout every season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ wedding was filmed for the two-part special “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding.”

In October 2011, after six months of dating, Kris Humphries proposed to Kim Kardashian. And 90 days later, the couple’s wedding was filmed for two-part E! special “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, over the course of the two nights the special aired, an estimated 10.5 million viewers watched the lavish ceremony on television. The publication also reported that the wedding cost an estimated $6 million, according to Kardashian’s wedding planner.

After the two-part special aired on E!, it earned the network $10 million in ad revenue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Just 72 days after the actual wedding and three weeks after the special aired, Kardashian filed for a divorce from Humphries.

The New York Post estimated the couple made an estimated $17.9 million from their wedding, reporting that the couple was paid for their TV special, exclusive engagement announcements, exclusive wedding photos, and more.

The short-lived marriage and reported profits led to some speculation that the wedding was financially motivated.

Kardashian’s mother and manager Kris Jenner denied reports the couple profited off of the wedding. “She didn’t make a dime off of this wedding,” Jenner said during a radio interview with “Johnjay and Rich” in 2011, according to Us Weekly. “She actually spent millions of dollars on this wedding, so it’s not something that she thought would ever not be happily ever after.”

When Kardashian married Kanye West in May 2014, she opted not to share footage of the ceremony. The days leading up to the couple’s Florence, Italy wedding were filmed and featured on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” but the last footage fans saw of the wedding was Kardashian walking down the aisle – and the moment was actually filmed by her assistant.

“We had no intention of showing our wedding on the show. It was shot with only iPhones and my assistant on a handycam,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was literally standing on top of a castle and freezing, because we knew we wanted to capture this gorgeous walk from up above. People were yelling at her like, ‘You can’t film up there!’ But then we loved the footage so much, [we used some of it on the show].”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt exchanged vows on “The Hills” after they eloped in Mexico.

caption They’re still together. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got married on a whim in Mexico in November 2008 and they walked down the aisle again in April 2009 for MTV’s “The Hills.”

“When ‘The Hills’ found out that we eloped and it wasn’t on camera, they called screaming at us and so they were like, ‘You’re gonna have to redo all this,'” Pratt told Cosmopolitan in 2016. He said the show’s producers flew the couple back to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to have a wedding ceremony so the show could feature footage of the couple getting married.

The couple had their first child together in 2017 and they are still married.

Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro’s wedding was documented on an entire reality series.

MTV viewers first witnessed actress Carmen Electra and musician Dave Navarro’s relationship blossom on a 2002 TV special, “Carmen & Dave: An MTV Love Story.”

The couple officially got married in November 2003 but kept details about the ceremony to a minimum in order to reveal the big event on their reality show that was set to be released the following year.

In the 2004 series “Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen + Dave,” viewers watched the couple’s engagement, wedding-planning process, and wedding ceremony at the St.Regis Hotel in Los Angeles.

After two years of marriage, the actress filed for divorce from Navarro in 2006.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot on live TV in 2017.

caption Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir are still together. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

BET filmed rapper Gucci Mane’s wedding to model Keyshia Ka’oir on October 17, 2017. The couple exchanged vows on live television on the last episode of their reality show “The Mane Event.”

According to People, the wedding ceremony cost $1.7 million. And according to TMZ, the Swarovski crystal-adorned wedding invitations alone were believed to have cost an estimated $50,000 and the pair’s 10-foot wedding cake cost $75,000.

But the couple might not have paid for this lavish ceremony in full. In 2017, TMZ reported that the BET network agreed to cover Ka’oir and Mane’s wedding costs in addition to paying the couple $650,000 for their 10-episode reality show.

As of February 2019, Mane and Ka’oir are still together.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter fell in love on TV and tied the knot the same way.

caption Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter got engaged on “The Bachelorette.” source ABC

In 2003, on the very first season of “The Bachelorette,” Trista Rehn got engaged to Ryan Sutter. That same year, the couple got married on a three-part ABC special that attracted an estimated 17.1 million viewers, according to People.

According to a contract obtained by the Smoking Gun, ABC paid the Rehn and Sutter $1 million for the TV rights to their wedding.

Read More: All the couples from ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ that are still together

Other couples from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” would go on to televise their weddings, but not all of the marriages from the show have lasted as long as Rehn and Sutter’s. The couple is still together more than 15 years later and they have two children.

TLC filmed Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo’s island wedding.

caption They have three children together. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo got married in front of just 35 of their closest friends and family members in July 2011, according to People. The couple surprised their guests by flying them to the wedding’s secret location on Necker Island (Billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands). The couple purposely kept things vague for their guests.

“Our wedding invitations were in the form of a plane ticket,” Lachey told People in 2011. “We told them they were going away and the attire was island chic.”

The wedding might sound like a super-exclusive affair, but the couple also shared their day with the world. TLC filmed the couple’s ceremony and aired “Nick & Vanessa’s Dream Wedding.”

Eight years later, the couple is still married and they have three children.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett got married at the Playboy mansion.

caption Kendra Wilkinson used to be a Playboy model. source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson walked down the aisle on the grounds of the Playboy mansion when she married former professional football player Hank Baskett in June 2009.

E! filmed the couple’s wedding preparation and the ceremony itself for Wilkinson’s reality show “Kendra.” The series ended a few years later in 2011 and the couple later had two children together.

In 2015, Wilkinson and Baskett appeared on a season of “Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars” and attempted to work on their relationship. During an episode of the show, Baskett opened up about the cheating accusations he faced in 2014.

Wilkinson filed for divorce in 2018 and the couple finalized their divorce in February 2019, according to InTouch Weekly.

LaLa Vasquez and Carmelo Anthony had their wedding captured on camera for a six-episode series.

Former MTV reality star LaLa Vasquez married NBA player Carmelo Anthony in a glamorous NYC wedding in July 2010. The longtime couple got engaged in 2004 and welcomed a son in 2007 before tying the knot.

VH1 brought viewers along to watch all of the wedding planning, celebrity-filled parties, and the couple’s nuptials on the series “LaLa’s Full Court Wedding.”

According to Us Weekly, the pair separated in 2017 after seven years of marriage. But, in December 2018, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple was officially back together.

Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza had TLC film their wedding ceremony and the moments leading up to it.

In 2012, “Extra” host Mario Lopez shared some footage from his proposal to Courtney Mazza with viewers. That same year, the couple had their wedding filmed by TLC for a two-hour special. During the special, viewers were able to see the behind-the-scenes of the wedding day as well as the actual ceremony.

Lopez and Mazza currently have a son and a daughter. Earlier this year, they revealed they are expecting their third child.

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones made history as the first royal couple to have their wedding televised — and a number of royal weddings have been on TV since.

According to BBC, more than 20 million people were able to watch from home as Princess Margaret married photographer and First Earl of Snowdon Antony Armstrong-Jones. The pair got married at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 1960, and their ceremony was the first royal wedding to be broadcast on television. The couple later announced their divorce in 1978.

The pair’s wedding set a precedent for the live TV broadcast of future royal weddings.

In July 1981, Prince Charles wed Lady Diana Spencer in a ceremony watched by an estimated global TV audience of 750 million people, according to BBC.

When Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011, it was also in front of a global television audience. An estimated 2 billion people tuned in to watch their nuptials, according to Reuters. And recently, the 2018 royal nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were watched by an estimated 1.9 billion viewers, according to BBC.

“Survivor” competitors Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich’s wedding aired in 2005.

caption They got engaged on live television. source Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich first met when they competed in the “All-Stars” season of the competition show “Survivor.” During the live finale of that season, Mariano proposed to Brkich just before she was crowned the winner of the million-dollar prize,

According to CBS, the couple’s wedding had about 300 guests in attendance and it took place on the beaches of Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas. The wedding was filmed for the 2005 CBS special “Rob and Amber Get Married.”

Since their wedding, the couple has had four children and they have competed on the reality competition show “The Amazing Race” two times.