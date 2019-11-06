Amazon’s livestreaming service Twitch just lost another big star, and this time it’s YouTube doing the poaching

caption Jack “CouRage” Dunlop is one of the most recognizable gamers in the world, and from now he’ll be streaming exclusively on YouTube. source Matt Shouse/YouTube

Professional gamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop recently announced an exclusive streaming partnership with YouTube.

Though CouRage has been sharing videos on YouTube for years, his live presence was focused on Twitch, Amazon’s video game streaming platform.

CouRage is the latest big name to leave Twitch for an exclusive partnership during the last three months, following Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “shroud” Grzesiek.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon’s Twitch lost another major talent to the competition this week, after professional gamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop announced an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube. Dunlop’s announcement comes after two of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, announced they would be leaving after signing exclusive deals with Microsoft’s Mixer.

CouRage is one of the most recognizable influencers in the game industry, serving as a commentator for esports events and entertaining millions of followers while playing games like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty.” While CouRage already amassed more than one million YouTube subscribers before announcing his exclusive deal, he had nearly twice as many followers on Twitch, where he broadcasted live.

CouRage will now be creating livestreams and pre-produced videos for a single audience on YouTube, rather than balancing his efforts across the two platforms.

“YouTube uniquely offers CouRage the ability to focus on both live streaming and VOD in a way that no other platform can and we think his YouTube community will be excited he’s now combining both of these content formats in one place,” said Ryan Wyatt, Head of Gaming, YouTube. “We are continuing to invest in our live business in gaming in many ways and bringing Jack over is just another way of bolstering our presence in this space.”

CouRage has already seen some success expanding his brand beyond gaming, including a parody of Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend” music video that garnered a response from the singer on Twitter. Courage is well known for collaborating with other video game streamers and he’s a member of the esports organization 100 Thieves.

“I’m very excited to continue expanding my relationship with my YouTube audience, as well as leverage the platform for new collabs and experiences,”CouRage said in a statement. “This deal with YouTube allows me to create more content and engage with my fans in real time. I am very fortunate to do what I do on a daily basis and welcome my fans to join me on the next phase of my journey.”

CouRage’s partnership with YouTube comes with the support of his management company Loaded. The organization oversees key areas of his career, including sponsorships, media licensing, merchandising, partnerships, appearances and more. Loaded also represents Ninja, Shroud, and several other high-profile professional gamers and streamers.

Twitch continues to lose its most recognizable talent to the exclusive deals, but the company has been publicly supportive of the departing streamers. It remains to be seen whether poaching top influencers can help YouTube or Mixer challenge Twitch’s dominance in the livestreaming business.