CourseMonster® now Official Member of the ‘Arrow Global Training Alliance’ for IBM Training

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 August 2019 – Arrow Electronics today announced an agreement with CourseMonster® to deliver IBM training across Australia, Singapore, Middle East and Africa. The agreement extends Arrow’s geographical reach as one of five IBM’s Global Training Providers.

CourseMonster®, Australia’s leading provider of professional IT training and certification courses, joins this worldwide cooperation program to further enhance Arrow’s existing enterprise computing solutions education coverage and infrastructure with select partners. Effective immediately, CourseMonster® will offer authorized IBM Training through its global learning network in Australia, Singapore, Middle East and Africa, to complement Arrow’s capabilities and offerings.

With this launch, Arrow is able to further expand its global learning ecosystem that will make IBM Training available around the world, delivered in a consistent manner, and based on local requirements.

The scope of available trainings spans from IBM’s cloud solutions to badge- or certification-related courses and involves their online training catalog on self-paced courses as well as customized, individual workshops.

The list of key training topics includes:

IBM Cloud and Security solutions

IBM Analytics

IBM Watson, Internet of Things

IBM Power, AI and mainframe systems, and many more.





“Education is a key element of our value-added services, enabling the market and the channel to support technology suppliers with product and solution readiness,” says Jacques Assant, Business Development Services Director, Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. “We look forward to our new cooperation with CourseMonster®, a well-established training provider serving ideal conditions to provide IBM training in this part of the world. They have demonstrated their expertise in the training business for more than 20 years — and are extremely well-positioned to cover the rich catalog of IBM learning solutions in the respective regions.”

“I am very excited to work with Arrow, a value-added solutions provider for IBM as well as other key IT suppliers. We can leverage Arrow’s expertise and wider business network to provide training solutions that help individuals and organizations to achieve productivity, growth, career, and business goals”, said Kelvin Durcan, Managing Director, CourseMonster®.





About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life.Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.