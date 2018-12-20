Courteney Cox bumped into Tom Selleck in a New York bar and fans are asking what Chandler would say

- Tom Selleck and Courteney Cox bumped into each other at a New York bar.
- The pair played lovers Monica Gellar and Richard Burke in “Friends”
- The chance encounter was caught on camera and shared on Twitter.
- Fans were quick to ask what Chandler – who Monica ended up with over Richard in the show – would have made of the situation.
“Friends” fans were treated to a mini-reunion on Tuesday night after Tom Selleck and Courteney Cox bumped into each other at a New York bar.
The pair played lovers Monica Gellar and Richard Burke in the hit sitcom.
Their impromptu meet-up was caught on camera by Claudia Oshry who shared the footage on Twitter with the caption: “Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Geller saying hi to one another. Shook. What will Chandler say?”
Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Geller saying hi to one another. Shook. What will Chandler say? pic.twitter.com/k2XmnG3fn8
— Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) December 19, 2018
Like Oshry, “Friends” aficionados were quick to ask what Chandler – who Monica ended up with over Richard in the show – would have made of the situation.
“Could I BE any more excited????” one person asked.
Could I BE any more excited????
— Savannah Williams (@savannah_elaine) December 19, 2018
Many just posted Chandler gifs.
— Gabe Hauari (@GabeHauari) December 19, 2018
And one fan said she wished that Monica had ended up with Richard over Chandler.
I'll probably get ugly replies. However, I wish Monica & Richard would of gotten married instead. Richard was more mature for her as a man. Monica starting acting immature when she was with Chandler. Monica deserved better & that was not Chandler.
— Rebecca Rae (@RebeccaRaeAdkin) December 19, 2018
So, could this be the start of a wider “Friends” reunion? It’s likely just a chance encounter, however, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) recently refused to rule out a reboot.
Read more: Jennifer Aniston says she fantasizes about ‘Friends’ coming back – but can’t picture what it would look like today
“I fantasize about it,” Aniston told InStyle. “It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”
She stipulated that some cast members may need more convincing than others: “I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it.”
Here’s hoping.