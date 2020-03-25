Courteney Cox shared a sweet video of her playing the piano while her daughter Coco sang ‘Hamilton’s ‘Burn’

- source
- Courteney Cox posted another video on her Instagram of her playing the piano while her daughter Coco sings.
- In this one, Cox plays and Coco sings “Burn” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
- Cox captioned the video: “Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow…So we had to redeem ourselves.”
- Cox and Coco previously attempted to put on a concert for Ellen DeGeneres via Facetime, but Coco forgot the words and the pair argued during their performance. In that video, Cox said: “We’re too nervous!”
- Cox previously uploaded a video of her and her daughter duetting on March 7th, before self-isolating and social distancing was advised: “When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”
