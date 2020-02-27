Courteney Cox said the entire cast of ‘Friends’ has only hung out together twice in the 16 years since the show ended

caption Courteney Cox said it took 15 years to get the entire “Friends” cast back in the same room together. source Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Courteney Cox said the whole “Friends” cast have only caught up on two occasions since the show ended in 2004.

Cox said on YouTube series “Hiking with Kevin Nealon” that her “ideal” reunion is enjoying dinner all together at one of their houses – which she recently hosted.

“We just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years – and we finally all got together and had dinner,” Cox said.

Despite catch-ups being few and far between, Cox said they always have “the most fun” together.

“When we get together, which is never, it only just happened, this doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show. It’s just the most fun, we laugh so hard,” she said.

Aniston shared this now-famous recent reunion for her Instagram debut in October, which literally caused the app to crash after she was with inundated with followers, likes and comments.

Cox also shared her excitement for their much-anticipated “Friends” reunion episode, which is set to launch on HBO Max in May.

“We’re all going to get together for the first time in a room and actually talk about the show and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great,” Cox said.

In another viral social media post, the stars of the beloved show shared the big announcement on their Instagrams last Friday with a throwback picture of them during their “Friends” heydays.

Aniston, Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry – who just joined the Instagram world – uploaded the same image and caption of: “It’s happening.”

Matt LeBlanc instead hilariously posted a picture from the 1970s television show “M*A*S*H.”

“We really all haven’t done that, and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced from this incredible experience that we had. It’s going to be fantastic,” Cox told Nealon.

Each cast member will reportedly earn up to $2.5 million for the special comeback commentary show according to Variety.

