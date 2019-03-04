Courtney Cox recreated the famous ‘pivot’ scene from ‘Friends’ in an Instagram video while moving a desk in her home

caption Courtney Cox played Monica in “Friends.” source Getty/Steve Granitz

Courtney Cox has recreated the iconic “pivot” scene from “Friends.”

The actor, who played Monica in the hit TV show, posted a video of her moving a desk from one room in her home to another, featuring many shouts of “pivot!”

Fans are loving the clip.

You don’t need to be a die-hard “Friends” fan to recognise the reference when someone shouts, “PIVOT!”

Yes, Ross shouting the word at Chandler and Rachel while the trio try and carry a sofa up a flight of stairs into her new apartment is undoubtedly one of the most iconic scenes from the hit TV show.

So needless to say, fans have been cracking up at Courtney Cox’s recreation of the famous clip.

The actor, who played Monica in “Friends,” posted a video on Instagram of her moving a desk from one room of her home to another.

“Just another Friday night #pivot,” she captioned the clip.

Inspired by her on-screen brother, Cox repeatedly shouts “pivot” at the guys helping her, but fortunately they don’t struggle quite as much as the cast of “Friends” did originally.

caption The iconic “pivot” scene. source YouTube/winoni71

“That’s good pivoting,” Cox adds as the guys spin the desk around.

However, when it’s successfully in place, at the end of the video she says: “I actually hate it.”

Monica may not have been part of the original clip, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the show going wild for her recreation of the scene.

“This is everything,” one person commented on the video.

“Made my day,” added another.

“Omg I love this,” said one person.

Meanwhile, many fans simply commented with the one word we all say when moving any piece of furniture: “PIVOT!”