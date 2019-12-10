Hotel review: The Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort in Puerto Rico offers an elevated beach escape for under $200 per night with serious Marriott Bonvoy earning potential

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Located on a beachfront stretch of Puerto Rico’s Isla Verde, and just a 10-minute drive from San Juan’s airport and historic old town, the Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort by Marriott combines luxury with convenience.

On-site amenities such as the 24-hour Casino del Sol and beach perks like boogie boards, bicycles, chairs, and umbrellas offers plenty of draw for all types of travelers.

I booked a Quality Room for $193, which was a much cheaper nightly rate than many other hotels on the same beach.

Ever since iconic The Conando Vanderbilt hotel was built in 1919, Puerto Rico has been attracting tourists seeking a Caribbean beach getaway.

The island’s appeal has only grown over the years, especially for Americans who can travel on direct flights, no passport needed.

However more recently, the question for many wasn’t Puerto Rico’s desirability, but whether it’s ready for visitors after the catastrophic damage dealt by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

In my experience, inland residential areas were still working through a recovery period, but almost all of the island’s upscale hotels were open and ready for business.

In fact, there’s no shortage of idyllic accommodations. However, when it comes to maximizing value, I was hard-pressed to find a better deal than at the Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort.

I’ve visited Puerto Rico several times, and generally, I like to spend a couple nights near Isla Verde. I typically stay at the InterContinental, which was closed during my recent trip. Based on a recommendation of a friend in the hotel industry, I decided to use this as an opportunity to give the Courtyard a try for a short solo trip.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that not only were nightly rates at Courtyard more affordable for a similar caliber (each room comes with its own balcony), but the hotel offered additional discounts and point earning potential for Marriott Bonvoy members. Marriott also promises you’ll find the lowest rate if you book direct, which you can do right here.

I booked a Quality Room (the basic, entry-level accommodation) for $193 per night, plus an additional 18% resort fee, which I paid at check-in. In higher season, such as December to April, rates can rise to around $217 to $243. In my opinion, it’s well worth the money for the nice rooms, beautiful beach access, and convenient location.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort.

caption The view from the hotel’s beachfront entrance. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

While the Courtyard doesn’t have the high-ceiling grandeur of a hotel such as the Conando, there is definitely a sense of excitement in the air. With the casino open 24 hours a day, and the beach at the doorstep, it’s easy to find yourself eager to drop off your bags and kick start vacation.

When I first walked into the Courtyard lobby, I was swept up in three competing views: the check-in counter immediately to my left, the 14,000 square-foot casino sirening from the right, and the sunlight beckoning from the oceanfront view across the lobby.

caption First steps into the hotel lobby. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

The check-in process was a breeze, with three desks and elevators right at the entrance. I appreciated this, unlike other locations such as the nearby Embassy Suites where they’re hidden in the back.

The staff was very friendly and competent, and during my various entrances and exits, I never saw any guests waiting in line.

caption The room was standard, but comfortable, with a nice mix of functional style. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

The quality of my room was comfortable and extremely functional – but not fancy.

The bed was soft (you can choose from one king or two queens for the same price) and the window thick and soundproof. And even though I am very sensitive to light, the blackout curtains allowed me a fantastic night’s sleep.

The room had responsive climate control and a 43 inch TV with cable and premium channels including HBO. The bathroom was standard with no frills, but pleasant and clean.

Small amenities like a fridge and microwave were useful for leftovers when I over-ordered mofongo de platanos at the nearby Platos restaurant, which I’d highly recommend.

I also appreciated the desk. As I was working on the road, it felt like a small luxury, and most hotels on the island I’ve stayed at surprisingly haven’t had one.

Likewise, the complimentary Wi-Fi was incredibly fast. On an island known for poor mobile and internet speeds (trust me, it can be brutal), I was amazed by how fast everything loaded on my browser. When I ran a speed test, I hit download speeds of 96 mb/s, which is faster than my internet at home. For traveling writers like myself (or anyone who likes to work on the road), this was a godsend.

caption The “partial view” from my balcony. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

The highlight was the balcony view. Every room at the Courtyard has one, which is a great perk considering hotels often charge a premium for a terrace.

Quality Room balconies offer a “partial ocean view,” (compared to an upgraded full ocean view) though I had no complaints. My view was still highly impressive and I felt the warm breeze of the ocean air.

caption The hotel sits on an impressive stretch of shoreline. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

The largest draw for this Courtyard location is arguably the beach, which lived up to my high expectations.

It was large and clean and the perfect spot to savor a tropical break. The hotel provided towels, reclining beach chairs, and umbrellas to guests between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Arrive before or after and grab one of the few scattered hammocks.

I am a big beach swimmer and spent about two to three hours in the water throughout the course of each day. The water was warm with periods of calm, gentle waves as well as larger breaks to take advantage of the hotel’s boogie boards and water sports.

The hotel was flanked by several other resorts, but when I walked the entire stretch, I never found it to be too crowded. However, the public section of the beach (past the Punta El Medio divide to the left), will feel otherwise.

caption A view of Isla Verde beach close to sunset. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

Isla Verde beach is known for its cleanliness and lack of crowds, both of which I observed. However, a lesser-known but fantastic experience was snorkeling in the reef area about 100 meters offshore.

I was able to rent snorkel gear (there are also surf lessons offered) from a tent about 200 meters to the left of the hotel. It was some of the best snorkeling I’ve experienced on an island to date, and I saw lobsters and hundreds of different fish. However, with strong tides, I recommend it only for strong swimmers.

caption A picture of one side of the pool, featuring the swim up bar. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

There’s also a sizeable pool, which comfortably fit all guests, even during the busiest part of the day. The pool had a swim-up bar and a rather large hot tub. It was relaxing, with no loud music or late-night events, and seemed family-oriented.

While I admittedly visited during a slower season, service for everything from getting fresh towels and chairs, to ordering drinks was prompt and friendly.

caption The lights never stop at the Casino del Sol. source Kamran Rosen/Business Insider

The largest and most noticeable amenity in the hotel was the 14,000 square foot Casino Del Sol, open 24 hours a day.

There are 412 slot machines and a variety of table card games, including Heads Up Hold’em, Caribbean Stud Poker, and Blackjack.

I did not expect to spend much time here, but between the complimentary drinks and nice staff, I became an expert at a few of the games in my three-day stay. However, visitor beware: your booking comes with a free $10 match bet. It’s hard to not get sucked in when you win right off the bat.

The resort also features a nice gym and fitness center with several treadmills and free weights, as well as complimentary one-speed bicycles (along with a lock), to tour the beachfront and surrounding area. Though, they can only be rented for a couple hours at a time, and wouldn’t work for an all-day excursion.

If you’re planning to rent a car, keeping it on-site is affordable at $15 per night, which is $10 cheaper than most surrounding places.

The resort also houses two restaurants, the outdoor Sirena Restaurant and indoor Cafe Tropical. Unfortunately, the food was the least impressive thing about the hotel. My meals were somewhat bland and the menus were uninspired. It would have been nice to feel a little more of the island’s flavor in the cuisine. Skip it and dine elsewhere.

The Courtyard by Marriott’s best benefit is its location on Isla Verde Beach, which is a close drive to both the airport and 15 minutes to downtown San Juan.

There are no shuttles from the airport (I found this to be the case with all hotels here), however, it’s still incredibly convenient by taxi or car rental.

Fantastic local cuisine is available within 10 minutes, such as Platos, Frankie’s Artisanal Foods, and Metropol. However, there isn’t a “neighborhood” so to speak, so there isn’t much to explore by foot

The Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort received a 4.0 out of 5.0 based on 3,095 reviews from Trip Advisor, with “location” and “service” receiving top marks.

The beach location and pool were the most frequently cited as positives, and the pleasantness of the staff was noticed everywhere from the check-in to the pool attendants.

The most common downsides referenced were occasional noise from planes landing at the airport (you do hear them two to three times a day), and the uninspired food menu on-site, which I experienced as well.

Who stays here: Mostly couples and some families. Despite its large casino and swim-up pool, the vibe was relaxed. This is not a party spot.

We like: The balcony in every room, fast Wi-Fi, and excellent pool and beach access.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The Casino del Sol was really fun and set the hotel apart from others. The island can get very hot from 12 to 2 p.m. and even the most seasoned beach lover will want a break from the sun. The Casino was the perfect retreat, with friendly staff, complimentary bets, and a variety of games for even the casual, risk-averse gambler.

We think you should know: Marriott Bonvoy members can earn a fortune of points booking this trip, as their membership affords them the opportunity to earn points not just in the hotel, but booking packages with flight and rental car. Bonvoy members earn 10x points for every dollar spent on a reservation and 2,000 points for any two-day car rental with Hertz – meaning members can earn 8,000 points for a weekend stay (and that’s not including flight). However keep in mind, there is an 18% resort fee that must be paid at check-in regardless of how you book.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d come back for a longer vacation with friends or family. The beach, casino, and pool are great for relaxing with friends, but there’s not as much to do as a solo traveler.

The Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort is extremely accessible, convenient, and located directly on one of the island’s most beautiful stretches of beach. It’s family-friendly and accommodating to those who work while they travel, as well as those who enjoy being active.

I look forward to staying here again for a luxury island experience at an affordable price.