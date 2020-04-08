Opioid users are at a higher risk of overdosing during the coronavirus crisis, but the help they need might not be available

caption FILE PHOTO: Boston-area paramedics face front lines of U.S. opioid crisis source Reuters

Opioid users might be at a higher risk of fatal overdoses during the COVID-19 crisis, according to frontline workers.

Social isolation and increased unemployment are times when individuals might use drugs more frequently.

An increased number of calls to 911, and additional screening measures, is delaying emergency response time.

Social isolation, a spike in unemployment, and an overwhelmed healthcare system are a deadly mix of risk factors for individuals with opioid-use disorder.

Those who work on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic are advising at-risk individuals and their loved ones to be especially prepared for possible overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it comes to overdoses, there are a number of concerns,” said Samantha Arsenault, of the nonprofit, Shatterproof. “The people who are in isolation might be using substances like opioids by themselves, which means that there would be nobody there to administer naloxone or call 911 if they’re experiencing an overdose event.”

Arsenault, who is the Vice President of National Treatment Quality Initiatives at the New York- based organization, said there’s an additional worry that some people experiencing a dangerous overdose may be reluctant to call 911, knowing how strained the system is.

“I live in New York City and I’m getting text messages about only calling 911 in cases of true emergency,” she told Insider. “That might place a bit of doubt in someone’s head before they call 911 for something that might truly be an emergency.”

In the last 15 years, communities across the United States have been battling the opioid epidemic.

The number of overdose deaths from prescription and illicit opioids doubled from 21,089 in 2010 to 42,249 in 2016, according to the Office of the Surgeon General.

In 2017, more than 70,000 people died from drug overdoses, making it a leading cause of injury-related death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While most communities still face a prevalence of the dangerous heroin and fentanyl mix that is responsible for taking tens of thousands of lives each year, the availability of the overdose reversal medication naloxone has been credited with a decrease in opioid-related deaths in some communities.

The medication is typically administered by a bystander or first responder to an individual who is experiencing an overdose. But while social-distancing measures are in place, there may not be bystanders.

There is a delay in emergency responses

Tommy Berges has been a firefighter and paramedic for 19 years and has never faced the delays in care that he’s seeing with the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to an uptick in 911 calls related to respiratory issues, additional protective measures necessary during the pandemic mean that paramedics are getting to emergency scenes more slowly than they normally would, Berges, of Washtenaw County, Michigan, told Insider.

“It has been the absolutely most challenging [time] that I’ve ever seen,” said Berges, who is also the Senior Director of Medical Affairs at the biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions.

When someone calls 911 in Washtenaw they are screened by the dispatcher for symptoms of the coronavirus. If there is a positive screen, first responders have to take additional precautions when it comes to protective gear.

In normal circumstances, the average response time to an emergency is 16 minutes in a rural setting, 14 minutes in a suburban community and 12 minutes in an urban location, according to Berges.

While these new steps might only take one or two extra minutes per call, that could be the difference between life or death for overdose patients, he said.

“Brain injury can occur for someone that’s not breathing within four to six minutes,” Berges said. “So those are very valuable minutes and when you start adding on that – whether it’s a delay in how soon I get there, or having to put on PPE, or a delay in 911 screening of that call – all the timing adds up.”

With cities on lockdown, those with addictions face barriers in continuing their treatment

“What we’re hearing more of is that people are having trouble accessing their treatment services, whether that be medication for opioid use disorder or telehealth counseling,” Arsenault told Insider.

Many patients being treated for opioid use disorder rely on daily visits to methadone clinics for their medication.

But during the COVID-19 crisis, many are unable to travel to the clinics for treatment.

Clinics are now allowed to issue 28-day or 14-day prescriptions for some patients to take home, but that can come with challenges, too.

On Monday, for example, Berges responded to an emergency where a man has been suffering from an “altered mental state” related to opioid-use outside a local grocery store.

“They had a large take-home bottle of methadone on them. Normally, methadone is something that that person would have gone to a clinic and got on a daily basis,” Berges said.

“Normally, they were using public transportation to get to their daily doses, but now they are getting sent home with multiple doses,” Berges added. “The person didn’t use the medication as directed and that led to a problem that normally wouldn’t be an issue.”

After evaluating the man on-scene, Berges’ crew followed the normal protocol of transporting him to a hospital for follow-up treatment. He knew, though, that the likelihood of the individual being treated quickly, or at all, was slim.

The paramedics explained to the patient from the beginning that the emergency room was overwhelmed.

“When you talk about people with an opioid overdose, a lot of the time they wont stay and they just leave,” he said. “And while our intentions are good, when the system isn’t running the way it normally is we’re not able to serve them in the same manner.”

It is especially important for individuals who use drugs to be prepared for emergency situations

Knowing that there will likely be a delay in 911 response and treatment at hospitals, Berges is encouraging members of the public to prepare themselves for “plethora” of medical emergencies.

“The new normal is much different than it ever has been in the past,” he told Insider. “Whether it’s allergic reactions or even something like opioid overdose, making sure they have a plan and making sure they have access to medications is important.”

Arsenault said she, too, has been preaching a message of preparedness.

“Get naloxone for people to have that available, practice safe use if they are using substances, tell a loved one if you’re concerned or need help,” she said.

Shatterproof does not yet have data related to the number of overdoses during the pandemic, but preliminary figures out of New York indicate a possible decrease in the number of overdose-related 911 calls, according to Arsenault.

At this point, she said, it isn’t clear whether the decrease is related to a lack of availability of substances, a decrease in use, or another reason.

Berges said that while focusing attention on the threat of COVID-19, it’s also important to keep other vulnerable populations in mind.

“We have to be very careful not to forget about those who are at risk, and that they were at risk every day, and now because of COVID, they’re at an even greater risk,” he said. “We have to be cognizant and figure out ways to make sure that those individuals aren’t neglected, as well.”