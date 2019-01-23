A Covington Catholic student defended the school’s prior use of blackface by saying it is ‘school spirit’

caption Covington Catholic High School students speak on “Fox & Friends.” source https://www.foxnews.com/us/covington-high-school-reopens-with-police-presence-after-students-subjected-to-threats

Covington Catholic High School seniors Sam Schroder and Grant Hillmann spoke to “Fox & Friends” about a video showing students from the school wearing black paint on their faces and chests.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy asked the teens to explain why students appeared to be wearing blackface.

Schroder told Doocy that it was “just showing school spirit” and that students wore different colored paint at other basketball games.

A Covington Catholic High School student defended blackface on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning, saying it was a way of "showing school spirit."

Seniors from the Kentucky private school, Sam Schroder and Grant Hillmann, spoke to “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy about a YouTube video that emerged this week showing Covington Catholic High School students wearing black paint at a basketball game.

Doocy asked the teens: “Five years ago, there was a pep rally where one of the members of the school body appeared to have blackface on. People have even asked you to explain that. How do you explain that?”

Steve Doocy asks a CovCath kid about others wearing blackface at basketball games, and he says since he’s been there “we haven’t been able to wear black paint because of the video, but I know the kids meant nothing by it, it’s just showing school spirit.” pic.twitter.com/rbuO5CKIts — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 23, 2019

Schroder responded: “I just explain it as showing school spirit. We have many themes. Like nerd, business, whiteout, blue out, blackout – as you’ve seen in the video. Ever since I’ve gone to CovCath, we haven’t been able to wear black paint because of the video, but I know the kids meant nothing by it, it’s just showing school spirit.”

The “Colonel Crazies Compilation Video” showed students at a basketball game with their faces, chests, and arms covered in black paint.

It also featured clips of students covered in other paint colors, including blue and white.

The images of students covered in black paint, however, appear to resemble racist characterizations of people in blackface productions historically put on by white people.

VIDEO: https://t.co/pFgrJA1N0Q From :06 to 1:06 you can see a teacher or coach of #CovingtonCatholic leading the teens in a chant– several of the Covington students are in blackface. At this game, black players on the opposing team were verbally abused. pic.twitter.com/gqyNRUjYXD — Marcus Henry Weber (@MarcusHWeber) January 21, 2019

The video was reportedly uploaded to YouTube in 2012 before being taken down this weekend.

Covington Catholic came into the spotlight over the weekend after a video of students in a confrontation with a Native American activist in Washington DC went viral.