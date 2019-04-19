The Coway Mighty Air Purifier is one of our favorite air purifiers and it’s on sale for $162 right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Get the Coway AP-1515HH Mighty Air Purifier for just $161.99 right now at Amazon.

A lot of the indoor air we’re breathing is filled with irritant particles from sources like paint, cleaning supplies, cigarette smoke, pet dander, pollen, mold, and many more.

An air purifier is a safe and simple way to cleanse the indoor air around you by filtering out nasty pollutants that can cause allergies, headaches, and other health issues.

Right now, you can save 30% and get the Coway AP-1515HH Mighty Air Purifier for $161.99 (originally $229.99) at Amazon

Spring is in the air – and with it comes an increase in pollen, mold, and other common allergens. If you have seasonal allergies, you’re probably stocking up on some quick fixes for dreaded itchy eyes, runny noses, and scratchy throats.

You can’t control the environment and just rid outdoor air of allergens, pollutants, and irritants. But there is some air you actually can control – the indoor air inside your home.

While your home serves as a refuge from most of the risks posed by the outside world, it still hosts plenty of irritants like bacteria, viruses, pollen, pet dander, and fumes from cleaning supplies. Evidence has suggested that most indoor air is actually more polluted than outdoor air, according to The Environmental Protection Agency.

An air purifier removes most of the pollutants from your indoor air, ultimately leaving you with fresher, cleaner air.

If you’re in the market, the Coway AP-1515HH Mighty Air Purifier is a great option. It’s effective, efficient, and “the most affordable purifier of its abilities,” according to Wirecutter, which chose this product as the best air purifier out there. Right now, you can save $68 on Coway’s Mighty Air Purifier at Amazon and snag the product for just $161.99.

We recently swapped the Coway Mighty out for Coway’s newer model, the Airmega 200M, as our top pick for best air purifiers. Still, the Coway Mighty is a great product and at this price, a really great deal. Here’s what you need to know about the purifier.

Designed for medium-sized spaces like small apartments or living rooms, the Coway Mighty works for areas up to 361 square feet. It’s a small, portable device that uses a four-stage filtration system to reduce up to 99.97% of particle pollution. The pollution sensor – a bright LED on the device – shows you real-time cleaning status, so you can gauge your indoor air quality at any time. There’s also a filter replacement indicator, which will alert you when it’s time to change the filters.

Some other helpful features are the timer, which lets you schedule how long you’d like the purifier to operate (either one, four, eight, or 12 hours), and the three different fan speeds, which you can adjust based on your preference and purification needs.

After testing the Coway AP-1515HH with new and old filters, Wirecutter found that year-old filters, which had been used 24/7, still cleaned the air just as well as brand-new filters. Ultimately, it’s this combination of effectiveness and long-term performance that make the air purifier a worthy investment, especially at such a great price.