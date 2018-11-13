Cowboy Cerrone broke his opponent’s arm, set a UFC record, and now could be rewarded with a big-money bout against Conor McGregor

caption Donald Cerrone is the most winningest fighter in UFC history. source Reuters / USA Today Sports

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has now won more matches than any other fighter in UFC history.

Cerrone walked his four-month old son to the octagon on Saturday, broke his opponent’s arm in the first round, then held his baby up to the sky like a scene from “The Lion King.”

As a reward for making history, Cerrone could land a big-money fight against Conor McGregor.

The 35-year-old, a veteran of the octagon, submitted Mike Perry at a UFC: Fight Night event in Denver, Colorado on November 11.

The win punctuated Cerrone’s longevity in mixed martial arts as it propelled him past Michael Bisping and Georges St.Pierre to become the figher who has won more matches than anyone else in UFC history.

Cerrone now has 21 victories in a UFC octagon, with 15 finishes before the bell – and both of these accomplishments are all-time UFC records.

The night could not have gone better for Cerrone. The kickboxer, a new father, walked to the cage alongside his four-month old son, who was dressed like his famous prizefighting dad and even wore a UFC-style belt.

Cerrone romped to a thrilling first round victory with a submission that broke Perry’s arm, celebrated in the middle of the cage by holding his son up to the sky “Lion King”-style, and then walked out of the arena with his grandmother in tow – and he did it all in front of his own fans in his home town.

Good job @Cowboycerrone you broke my damn arm — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 11, 2018

The Cowboy going full Lion King with his son ????????#UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/rIQ3WRsMyW — Watch UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 11, 2018

But the good news for Cerrone might not end there.

Now, he has been promised an “exciting” opponent by the UFC, and the Irish Mirror believes that opponent is McGregor.

“There is someone, they already came up and told me,” Cerrone grinned, according to the Irish Mirror. “There’s your clickbait. They told me the who for once in my life first. It’s very exciting. Guy’s very exciting. You’ll like it. You’ll all like it.”

The bout would be competed at 155 pounds and could include McGregor, the Irish striker who was recently dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The Irish Mirror even reports that the two fighters have exchanged unpleasantries before, when Cerrone called McGregor “English” at a press conference in 2015. McGregor slapped Cerrone down by claiming he was “too slow” and also “stiff.”

caption Conor McGregor’s comeback bout in the UFC could feature Cerrone. source Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

McGregor has been actively campaigning for a rematch against Nurmagomedov but understands he may have to settle for competing against “the next in line.”

And after Cerrone’s recent headline-grabbing victory, that “next in line” could be him.