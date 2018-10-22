Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett under fire for cautious calls on their critical final drive that ended in a field-goal miss

caption Cowboys fans clearly had some pent-up feelings on the issue as criticism of Garrett’s latest gaffe cropped up across the internet. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Down by three in Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins, the Dallas Cowboys got the ball back with just over a minute remaining for a chance to force overtime or earn a crucial last-minute win against a division rival.

Kicker Brett Maher’s 52-yard field goal try ricocheted off of the left upright with no time left on the clock to seal the Cowboys’ fourth loss of the season.

Many fans and pundits placed the blame on Dallas head coach Jason Garrett for his cautious play-calling during crunch time.

After a crucial defensive stop forced Washington to punt, Dallas got the ball back for one last drive with just over a minute left to play. Quarterback Dak Prescott connected with wide receiver Cole Beasley on a series of passes to earn 33 yards.

But with 12 seconds left on first-and-10, Garrett chose to play it safe with a run up the middle to set up the field goal try. Running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for two yards, teeing up a shot for kicker Brett Maher.

Long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur’s false start resulted in a five-yard penalty and forced Maher into a 52-yard try. The ball ricocheted off of the left upright with no time left on the clock to seal the loss and put Garrett in the hot seat for the second time in three weeks.

Dan Bailey's somewhere sitting back & laughing at the Cowboys right now pic.twitter.com/sMRKs6EBBF — New Account (@ftbeard_17) October 21, 2018

In their Week 5 thriller, the Cowboys found themselves on the Houston Texans’ 42-yard line with a fourth-and-1 and nearly six minutes remaining in overtime. Garrett called for a punt, and the Cowboys gave away the ball for the final time in the contest, as the Texans’ drive led to a game-clinching field goal.

Cowboys fans clearly had some pent-up feelings on the issue as criticism of Garrett’s latest gaffe cropped up across the internet:

Jason Garrett played for the tie. Of course. And lost. Of course. — Will Cain (@willcain) October 21, 2018

That is the second time in three weeks Jason Garrett has played for a tie and lost the game instead. Don't worry, though. Jerry Jones says he has what it takes to win a championship even though it has been 9 years of this nonsense. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) October 21, 2018

Jason Garrett is the definition of mediocrity. — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) October 21, 2018

