Coyote Bar & Grill, Wanchai Celebrates 20th Anniversary as HK’s Iconic Mexican Restaurant

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 June 2019 – From Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, Ricky Martin to Maluma, and the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 10, Coyote Bar & Grill, Hong Kong’s favourite Mexican restaurant, has survived it all – for 20 years and counting!





Opened in 1999 by Eclipse Hospitality Group, Coyote Bar & Grill is a quintessential part of any night out in Wanchai. Each year the bar hosts hundreds of revellers from the HK Rugby 7’s, scores of US Navy sailors intent on a good time in HK, and thousands of HK locals and expats in search of great Mexican food and the best margaritas in town.





To mark its 20th anniversary, Coyote is excited to announce a series of giveaways, special offers, and activities to celebrate this milestone, culminating with the ultimate dream for any Tex-Mex foodie: a chance to win a year’s free food at Coyote!





To celebrate this epic anniversary, Coyote is launching a variety of promotions and activities to keep you coming back again and again.





Discounts 20/20

Keep an eye on Coyote’s Facebook page for crazy $20 food and drink deals. These pop-up offers will be a feature throughout the year, starting with our legendary Baja Fish Taco — a single flour tortilla filled with crispy battered fish, pickled red onions, guacamole, Cotija cheese, lime and chipotle aioli, available at Coyote Wanchai for just $20 from June 3rd until June 9th. (terms and conditions apply)





Fiestas!

Look forward to many more parties and events that will rock Coyote all year: Super-Mex Quiz Night (June), Jose Cuervo Tequila Dinner (July), Mexican Independence Day (September), the Grand 20 Year Anniversary Party (September) and Día de los Muertos (November)





“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years in business.” says Group General Manager, Emma Sebrof. “We’ve been fortunate to have a great team of people working with us, and we are grateful for the support we have with from customers. We wouldn’t be where we are today without them. This celebration is all about expressing our gratitude. “





A year of free food? Yes Please!





Starting July 1st HK diners can enter to win a year of free food at Coyote Bar & Grill and sister restaurant Coyote Mexican Cantina in Discovery Bay. That’s a whole lot of tacos! And if you’re not selected as the lucky winner, don’t despair – 20 diners will also win a $500 dining voucher as a consolation prize. To enter, simply complete the lucky draw card when you pay your bill. Winners will be announced in September at the Grand Anniversary Party.

Website: https://www.coyote.com.hk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coyotehongkong/





Eclipse Hospitality Group

Eclipse owns and operates a variety of restaurants and bars in Hong Kong & Macau;

Hong Kong

Coyote Mexican Cantina (DB) G08A, BLK A, Discovery Bay Plaza 2987 2848

Coyote Bar & Grill 114-120, Lockhart Road, Wan Chai 2861 2221

Café Siam (Central) 2– 3/F, The Plaza, 21 D’Aguilar St, Central 2851 4803

Café Siam (Kennedy Town) G/F, 38 Forbes Street, Kennedy Town 2855 0810

McSorley’s Brewhouse & Grill (Elements) Shop R001, Civic Square, Elements Malls, 1 Austin Road West, TST 2736 4888

McSorley’s Ale House (DB) Shop G11A, BLK B, Discovery Bay Plaza 2987 8280

McSorley’s Ale House (Soho) G/F, 46 Staunton Street, Soho, Central 2385 5515

Havana LKF 4/F, The Plaza, 21 D’Aguilar Street, Central 2851 4880

The Jockey 33 Wong Nai Chung Road, Happy Valley 2572 2266

Macau

McSorley’s Ale House 1038, Grand Canal Shoppes, Venetian Hotel, Taipa (853) 2882 8198





Company Background

Established in 1994, Eclipse Hospitality Group owns and operates a diverse portfolio of dynamic restaurant and bar brands in Hong Kong and Macau. Driven by genuine family values, we are focused on creating enriching lifestyle experiences for our guests and each other.





With scalable multi-site concepts including Coyote Grill the celebrated Mexican fiesta bar and cantina; Cafe Siam, with it’s Michelin Guide recognised Thai cuisine; and McSorley’s Ale House, neighbourhood live sports hubs, famous for their Irish Hospitality; Eclipse is actively seeking opportunities to grow our brands and our head office expertise is also available to restaurant owners, to leverage for out-sourced operations management.





We’re on a mission to eclipse guest expectations, every time.