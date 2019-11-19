The Coyotes tried to troll the Kings by hanging the team’s ‘jinxed’ Taylor Swift banner and instead, the Kings trolled right back

The Arizona Coyotes tried to troll the Los Angeles Kings by hanging a banner fans have deemed unlucky for the franchise, but the Kings clapped back.

The Arizona Coyotes tried to troll the Los Angeles Kings by hanging a banner fans have deemed unlucky for the franchise, but the Kings clapped back.

Earlier this season, Los Angeles faithful complained that a banner celebrating Taylor Swift’s record number of sold-out shows at the Staples Center jinxed their team. As a result, the venue agreed to cover the banner – which was first hung in 2015 – any time the Kings play home games.

The Coyotes capitalized on Los Angeles’ quirky Achilles’ heel and hung a mock version of the banner when the Kings came to visit Monday night, but Los Angeles immediately clapped back.

Congrats to the @ArizonaCoyotes on putting up their first-ever banner ???? pic.twitter.com/QwqieaQGNR — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 19, 2019

The Kings’ social media team was alluding to Arizona’s NHL franchise’s lack of Stanley Cup titles and thus the Coyotes have never hung a championship banner.

Still, Arizona got the last laugh. The Coyotes shut out Los Angeles 3-0 to move to 13-7-2 on the season and closer to overtaking the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific division.