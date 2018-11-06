CPA Australia signs MoC with CICPA at WCOA

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 6 November – CPA Australia has today signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) at the 20th World Congress of Accountants (WCOA) in Sydney.









From left: The MoC was signed by Mr. Chen Yugui, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of CICPA, Mr. Zhao Mingji, President of CICPA, Mr. Peter Wilson, President and Chairman of the Board of CPA Australia, and Mr. Andrew Hunter, CEO of CPA Australia.

The MoC is designed to facilitate closer collaboration between the two bodies, enhance the international standard of accounting professionals and broaden the opportunities for members from both bodies.

The MoC was signed by Mr. Zhao Mingji, President of CICPA, Mr. Chen Yugui, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of CICPA, Mr. Peter Wilson, President and Chairman of the Board of CPA Australia, and Mr. Andrew Hunter, CEO of CPA Australia. The MoC signing ceremony took place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney and was witnessed by more than 50 representatives from both bodies.

CPA Australia President and Chairman Peter Wilson said the signing of the MoC with CICPA was a significant milestone in the relationship that the two professional accounting bodies have enjoyed since the early 1990s.

“CPA Australia is very proud of our history of collaboration with CICPA, particularly our International Partnership Program, which offered 50 members from CICPA the opportunity to study the CPA Program and obtain the CPA Australia designation between 2007 to 2010.

“The MoC signed today will further strengthen our relationship by facilitating more opportunities for collaboration on projects that will directly benefit our members, including carrying out research that will provide insight into some of the changes occurring in the accounting profession.

“We will also have the opportunity to create more continued professional development resources for our members, while elevating standards and maintaining the sustainability of the accounting profession”, Mr Wilson said.

About CPA Australia

CPA Australia is one of the world’s largest accounting bodies, with more than 163,000 members working in 125 countries and regions, including more than 18,000 members in the Greater China region. Our core services to members includes education, training, technical support and advocacy. Employees and members work together with local and international bodies to represent the views and concerns of the profession to governments, regulators, industries, academia and the community.

About the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants

The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA), founded in 1988, is a statutory organisation under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance and the Council PRC, undertaking the functions stipulated in the “CPA Law” and the institute’s constitution. CICPA now has over 106,020 practicing members (Certified Public Accountant), 141,548 non-practicing members (including 601 non-practicing members in foreign countries, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), with a total number of individual members reaching 247,568.

About WCOA

Held every four years, the World Congress of Accountants (WCOA) is the premier event for accounting and finance professionals and is known as the “Olympics of accounting”. This year, more than 6,000 professionals from 130 countries have attended WCOA in Sydney and heard from world-class leaders and visionaries and engaged with the important issues facing the accounting profession.