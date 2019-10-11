CPA Congress 2019 Brings Great Minds to Explore the Business Opportunities in the Unusual World

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 October 2019 – CPA Australia, one of the world’s largest accounting bodies, held its CPA Congress 2019 in Hong Kong with the theme “Get Ready For Business As Unusual” today. Attended by about 400 business and accounting professionals from over 10 countries and regions, the event brought together business leaders and finance experts to provide solutions to the challenges facing the business world.









From left to right: Ms Deborah Leung, Executive General Manager International , CPA Australia ; Mr Bernard Charnwut Chan, The Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council, HKSAR;Ms Michaela Browning, Consul-General of Australia in Hong Kong & Macau; Mr Roy Lo, Divisional President 2019-Greater China, CPA Australia

First held in Hong Kong in 2004, CPA Congress Hong Kong session is a flagship event of CPA Australia in Greater China. It aims to deliver professional insights to the business community on accounting and finance trends and to provide an opportunity for global finance, accounting, and business professionals to exchange ideas and views.





Mr Roy Lo, Divisional President 2019 — Greater China, CPA Australia, said in the welcome speech: “Today, we are seeing an enormously complex change in businesses and industries. Business leaders are embarking on different approaches in shaping new ecosystems to enhance their business performances — these approaches include the implementation of advanced technologies, transformation of business processes, and a continual effort in shifting traditional cultural mindsets. For this reason, CPA Congress this year will be focusing on the critical role of innovation, digital environment, and its impact on business developments.”





Leading tech giants such as Tencent, Alibaba, and AMTD, which is a financial institution specialising in FinTech, shared ideas on how technology is revolutionising business models and how decision-makers should apply innovative solutions to transform their organisations. To equip business leaders with the skills and knowledge to face these new changes, professionals from The Hong Kong University of Technology and Science and Technology, Design Thinking in Action and Xero exchanged views and advice on how to effectively implement strategies to seize the opportunities from the increasing demand of family office and digital transformation. Another highlight in the CPA Congress was the panel discussion on the future of entrepreneurship in Hong Kong. Hosted by Dr Lee George LAM, Chairman of the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited and with the senior executives from the Financial Services Development Council and LinkedIn as panel speakers, they suggested that entrepreneurs should seize the opportunity offered by the latest financial trend and make good use of job-seeking platforms to excel in the face of an increasingly volatile business environment.

Distinguished guests including The Hon Ms Michaela Browning, Australia’s Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macau, The Hon Mr Bernard Charnwut CHAN, Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council delivered speeches in the Congress and joined with other VIP guests for the grand opening of the event.





About CPA Australia

CPA Australia is one of the world’s largest accounting bodies with more than 164,000 members working in 150 countries and regions around the world, and with more than 25,000 members working in senior leadership positions. It has established a strong membership base of more than 18,000 in the Greater China region.





About CPA Congress

CPA Congress is in its 6th decade. Entering its 6th decade, CPA Congress is the premier event for the accounting and finance profession, connecting individuals and organisations with the world’s most recognised thought leaders, policy makers, innovators and disruptors. More than 8,000 attendees across 13 cities globally come together to harness successful business strategies and discuss the future of our profession.