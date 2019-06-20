Cracker Barrel banned an anti-gay pastor from holding a church event at one of its restaurants

caption Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cracker Barrel has banned a pastor and sheriff’s office detective who made death threats against gay people from having a church event in one of its restaurants.

Grayson Fritts, who is both a Knox County Sheriff’s Office detective and a pastor at All Scripture Baptist Church, had planned to host a church meeting at a Cracker Barrel in Cleveland, Tennessee, on June 29, according to the Tennessean.

But Cracker Barrel said in a statement provided to INSIDER that it would not be hosting Fritts, citing the restaurant’s zero-tolerance policy for “discriminatory treatment or harassment of any sort.”

Fritts made headlines earlier this month after he called for the execution of LGBTQ people, saying they were “worthy of death,” in a sermon, the Washington Post reported at the time.

Cracker Barrel said it was not affiliated with Fritts after Tennessee Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Mancini sent the restaurant chain’s CEO Sandra Cochran a letter about the pastor’s planned event at the Cleveland location.

We work hard every day to foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive. Please see our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/1bpsJ0YmCn — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 18, 2019

“Cracker Barrel is not affiliated in any way with Mr. Fritts or All Scripture Baptist and we disagree strongly with their statements of hate and divisiveness. We are not hosting any event on June 29, and Mr. Fritts and his group will not be permitted on site,” the restaurant chain said.

The statement said corporate policy “prohibits any type of protest or public demonstration” on Cracker Barrel property.

“We serve everyone who walks through our doors with genuine hospitality, not hate, and require all guests to do the same,” the restaurant said.

The chain has itself, in the past, dealt with accusations of racial discrimination. In 2004, Cracker Barrel was sued by the Department of Justice for violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The case was settled but the DOJ found evidence that the chain segregated customers by race and allowed white servers to refuse to serve black customers.

Fritts is on paid sick leave from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office until July 19, according to WATE. After July 19 he is leaving the department under a voluntary workforce-reduction buyout program, WATE reported.

INSIDER has contacted Fritts for comment.