The 8 most unhealthy foods on your favorite restaurant menus

The Center for Science in the Public Interest released its 2019 Xtreme Eating Awards, a roundup of the most unhealthy menu items across major US restaurants.

CSPI began compiling the list in 2007 as part of a larger effort to educate American consumers and help them make healthier food choices.

We took a closer look at the items on this year’s list, which individually boast between 1,500 and 2,300 calories – and at least a day’s worth of sugar, salt, or saturated fat.

Though many US restaurant chains are making concerted efforts to integrate healthier meal and ingredient options, there are still some especially calorie-packing items lurking on their menus.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest recently released its 2019 Xtreme Eating Awards, an annual roundup of unhealthy menu items. The consumer advocacy group, which has an “ambitious agenda for improving the food system to support healthy eating,” has compiled the list since 2007 as part of a larger effort to help Americans make healthier food choices.

Lists such as these are part of a growing movement to reduce American obesity rates, which are as high as 2 out of 3 adults, and 1 out of 3 children, according to the CSPI.

Each entry on the CSPI list individually boasts between 1,500 and 2,300 calories – and at least a day’s worth of sugar, salt, or saturated fat. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the average person’s daily diet should include no more than 2,100 calories, 14 grams of saturated fat, 2,300 milligrams of sodium, and 90 grams of sugar.

“Pancakes with syrup or cheeseburgers are never a health food, but it seems like the Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s, and other chains are trying to outdo each other to make them worse,” CSPI senior nutritionist Lindsay Moyer wrote in an article on the organization’s website.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states: “Weight management is all about balancing the number of calories you take in with the number your body uses or burns off.” With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the food items that made this year’s ranking, along with their calorie counts and levels of sugars and fats.

Sonic — Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake (large)

Fast food drive-in chain Sonic offers the only liquid entry on this list. According to its website, the Master Shake contains “Real Ice Cream,” peanut butter and Oreos, and is “finished with whipped topping and a cherry.”

Calories: 1,720

Saturated Fat: 48 g

Added Sugar: 62 g (estimate)

Cracker Barrel — The Country Boy Breakfast

Cracker Barrel prides itself on its Southern country theme.

According to its website, the chain’s Country Boy Breakfast “comes with all the fixin’s,” which includes three eggs, fried apples, hash browns, grits, two pork chops, Sawmill gravy, buttermilk biscuits, real butter, and jam.

Calories: 1,530

Saturated Fat: 25 g

Sodium: 4,730 mg

Maggiano’s Little Italy — Braised Beef al Forno

Maggiano’s Little Italy first opened its doors in Chicago in 1991.

This particular dish is made up of orecchiette pasta, beef, peppers, spinach, and well over a day’s worth of sodium. On top of that, customers who order this dish get an extra plate of pasta to take home for tomorrow’s leftovers (not included in nutrition facts).

Calories: 1,760

Saturated Fat: 41 g

Sodium: 2,990 mg

Topgolf — Injectable Donut Holes

Topgolf, a chain restaurant that lets you get some indoor golfing in while you eat and drink, also offers injectable donut holes. The little balls of fried dough come with a plastic syringe so you can control how much jelly or cream you want to inject.

On the plus side, every time you order this dish, one dollar is donated to the Make-a-Wish Foundation for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Calories: 1,970

Saturated Fat: 37 g

Sodium: 1,880 mg

Added Sugar: 100 g (estimate)

Jimmy John’s — JJ Gargantuan

Jimmy John’s aptly named JJ Gargantuan sandwich is everything you want in a sub and more – much more. It’s got five kinds of meat (salami, capicola, turkey, roast beef, and ham) and a slew of other ingredients, all in one 12-inch package that’s over two days’ worth of sodium.

The Jimmy John’s site notes just below a studio photograph of the Gargantuan: “Let’s be honest, my sandwiches ain’t gonna look this pretty, but they will be tasty!”

Calories: 2,190

Saturated Fat: 29 g

Sodium: 7,720 mg

The Cheesecake Factory — Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

These pancakes are a cross between a cinnamon roll and a pancake – with a bit of maple syrup, hashbrowns, and an egg. The spread itself is nearly a day’s worth of calories.

Calories: 2,040

Saturated Fat: 51 g

Sodium: 2,950 mg

Added Sugar: 137 g (estimate)

The Cheesecake Factory doesn’t provide nutritional information on its website.

Chili’s — The Boss Burger

Based on the name of this burger, Chili’s knew they were making the biggest, sodium-packed burger they possibly could. Their website says it all: “The burger all other burgers report to. Smoked brisket, tender rib meat, jalapeño-cheddar smoked sausage, bacon & cheddar with lettuce, tomato, House BBQ & house-made ranch.”

If the steak knife sticking out of the bun wasn’t enough, they even challenge any prospective diner: “We. Dare. You.”

Calories: 2,020

Saturated Fat: 47 g

Sodium: 3,900 mg

Dave & Buster’s — Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Dave & Buster’s offered up this year’s least healthy dish with the ultimate in dessert/entrée combinations. Despite not having the highest saturated fat or sodium count, these sliders have more calories and more added sugar than any other dish.

Calories: 2,340

Saturated Fat: 38 g

Sodium: 3,420 mg

Added Sugar: 98 g (estimate)

