We tried Crane & Canopy’s affordable bath linens — the towels and bathrobe in particular are incredibly soft and plush

source Crane & Canopy

Online bedding company Crane & Canopy has released a new bath collection of towels (individual pieces from $6 and sets from $90), bath mats (from $26), and bathrobes ($99).

They’re made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and spun with a method that makes them simultaneously lightweight, plush, absorbent, and quick-drying.

Though online bath linen options abound, Crane & Canopy’s are some of the most affordable and one of the only major bed-and-bath startups that lets you monogram your towels and bathrobes.

Crane & Canopy, an online home brand founded in 2012, first launched with a small collection of comfortable duvet covers that also give the illusion of a perfectly made bed. Steadily, it began introducing more bedding options like sheet sets and comforters to get you completely situated for a cozy, restful night.

Earlier this year, it continued its expansion into luxurious home products with a brand new bath collection, and it proves to be the perfect complement to its bedding.

The collection features bath towels (individual pieces from $6 and sets from $90), bath mats (from $26), and bathrobes ($99). They’re all made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and spun with an air technology that makes them simultaneously lightweight, plush, absorbent, and quick-drying. Like the rest of Crane & Canopy’s products, the entire bath collection is Oeko-Tex certified, so it’s free from chemicals that can adversely affect your skin and body.

Admittedly, you have plenty of options today if you want to buy bath linens from an online brand. See: fellow bed-and-bath companies Parachute, Brooklinen, Snowe, and Boll & Branch. You can even hone in specifically on stylish monogrammed towels at Weezie.

So why consider Crane & Canopy’s towels, mats, and robes? Affordability, for one. Among these competitors, it provides some of the best value, with bundles for less than $100. It’s also the only place other than Weezie that lets you monogram your bath linens. If you’re looking for affordable, simple, and customizable bath products made with durable, high-quality materials, then you’ll be very happy with Crane & Canopy’s.

We tested these new bath products ourselves to tell you whether you should replace your bath towels, bathrobe, or bath mat – or all three. Read on for additional details about each product and our experiences using them.

Our review of the Crane & Canopy bath towels

source Crane & Canopy

There are two types of towels: Classic and Plush. The Classic has a 700-gram weight, while the Plush has a 600-gram weight, so your choice depends on whether you like a heavier or lighter towel feel. I tried the Plush towels, which weren’t so thick as to smother me completely, but still substantial enough to feel luxurious. They’re soft and fluffy, and they dry pretty quickly despite absorbing all the water weight transferred from my thick hair. The Bath Towel and Sheet have a cotton loop so you can dry them on hooks, but I just fold mine over a towel bar and they look good and dry perfectly well there, too. I keep the Hand Towel looped through a shelf next to my mirror and it’s been useful for quick drying needs.

Both towel types are available in bath sheet, bath towel, washcloth, and hand-towel forms. The various sizes are combined in three different pre-set bundles, which range in price from $90 to $260. You can also mix and match sizes, colors, and towel types on your own. Despite the weight difference, the prices of the individual towels and towel sets are the same for both the Classic and Plush towels. The Classic towels come in five colors, while the Plush towels come in four colors. -Connie Chen, reporter

Our review of the Crane & Canopy bathrobe

source Crane & Canopy

I gave up on regular towels a while ago in favor of bathrobes. They just work better, and they’re cozier to lounge around in. This bathrobe from Crane & Canopy is possibly the plushest, softest, most snuggly robe you could imagine, point blank.

It’s as perfect for lazing around the house in as it is for absorbing water off your body after a shower. Compared to my lightweight summer robe from Lacoste (which the company sadly no longer makes), this one is what I’d call relatively heavy weight, which will be most appreciated in the cooler months of the year. But for summer, it’s still supremely absorbent thanks to its plush construction and not so heavy that you feel like you’re in a sweat wrap at the spa. -Sally Kaplan, editor

Our review of the Crane & Canopy bath mat

source Crane & Canopy

My roommate and I have gone through a few bath mats over the years. They always seem to get ratty in the blink of an eye. Crane & Canopy’s bath mat has broken this cycle with its durable construction and effective absorbency. I know a bath mat is possibly the least sexy bath accessory you can think of, but when you have a good one, it makes a difference. After a hot shower, I usually hate the first step out from its comforting warmth, but it’s at least more enjoyable with the feeling of soft cotton under my feet. The bath mats come in seven colors and three sizes, and cost $26 to $56. -Connie Chen, reporter

source Crane & Canopy

The bottom line

I’ve come to understand that luxury can take the form of simple, everyday pleasures – like drying off your hands and feet or settling briefly into a bathrobe before getting dressed. Crane & Canopy’s new bath collection lets you indulge in these pleasures comfortably and affordably.