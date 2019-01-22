This cleverly designed duvet cover uses an optical illusion to make it look like you spent a ton of time making the bed

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Crane & Canopy is a luxury bedding and home company making some of the most comfortable sheets and duvet covers I’ve ever slept on.

The Nova duvet cover ($139-$179) is a personal favorite because it gives the illusion of a perfectly made bed using strategically placed color blocking and piping.

It saves me time and energy in the morning when making my bed, and makes my room look and feel like a luxurious hotel.

Making the bed is a chore some people find to be therapeutic – basking in the act of fluffing and smoothing down sheets, duvets, and blankets, meticulously folding them over each other.

To others, particularly those of us with small bedrooms and corner bed configurations, it’s the work of the devil.

If you fall in the latter camp, or at very least just don’t like making your bed, you might want to consider investing in the Nova duvet cover by Crane & Canopy.

Developed to give the illusion of a perfectly made bed, the Nova duvet cover ($139-$179) essentially requires no work on your part to make it look like a professional housekeeper came in and did the work for you. All you have to do is pull your comforter up to create the look of a fully made bed.

The clever way in which this is accomplished is that the duvet cover has a strip of white fabric that makes it look like you’ve properly folded a sheet over the top of your comforter. That strip is met with a line of piping, which gives a very polished look, but also happens to hide the zipper that opens the duvet cover up for your insert. It really is that simple – and it’s a great way to save some time in the morning. This is the literal definition of “work smarter, not harder.”

The duvet cover is available in a not-insignificant selection of 40 prints and colors, so there’s something for every kind of aesthetic.

I personally have the all-white duvet cover with grey piping, which doesn’t give as much of an illusion as one with a contrasting color or pattern, but still looks wonderful in my sunny bedroom. The material itself is a 400 thread count, extra long staple cotton with a sateen weave, and it feels like a deliciously crisp white button-down shirt that stays cool to the touch.

As a bonus feature, inside each corner of the duvet cover, there are little fabric ties that can be used to connect the cover with Crane & Canopy’s duvet insert. This keeps the insert in place so there’s no bunching. I use a duvet insert from IKEA that doesn’t have anything I can tie the cover to, but I find that it stays perfectly in place anyway.

The duvet cover costs $139 for a twin bed, $159 for a full/queen, and $179 for a king/California king. You’ll have to purchase the pillow cases separately, and they’ll run you $35-$45 each. It’s not cheap, but in my opinion, bedding really shouldn’t be. We spend a third of our lives sleeping, so it makes just as much sense to invest in good sheets and blankets as it does to invest in good clothing.

All in all, I’m just here to tell you that this is a really great duvet cover.

It saves time in the morning, looks great, and it’s really comfortable. I highly recommend the investment, especially if you want to feel like you’re going to sleep and waking up in a fancy hotel room.