At least 1 dead, several injured after a crane collapsed and fell onto a Dallas apartment building

At least one person has died and several are injured after a crane collapsed into an apartment building in east Dallas, Texas Saturday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The incident comes amid harsh weather in the region, including high winds and rain.

Video and photos posted to social media show the moment the crane toppled into the building and laid wrecked among the surrounding buildings.

At least one person was killed and several people injured after a crane collapsed onto a Dallas, Texas apartment building Sunday afternoon, CBSDFW reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans previously told The Dallas Morning News that an unknown number of people were being treated for injuries after several floors of the Elan City Lights building were crushed by the crane.

One resident told the Morning News the crash initially sounded like thunder but had devastated parts of the building.

“I saw that the crane had actually fell straight through the building and had destroyed a good eight to 10 apartments and so there’s like floors and stuff falling through,” building resident Isaiah Allen told the outlet.

CBSDFW reported that the entire region was experiencing fallen power lines and trees caused by heavy winds. The outlet also tweeted photos of the fallen crane over buildings in the city.

#BREAKING: Storm damage being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas. A crane could be seen toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartments in downtown Dallas. FOR MORE: https://t.co/5RM5GyfmXA pic.twitter.com/igEOMJ7RMT — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 9, 2019

A video posted to Twitter shows the terrifying moment the crane fell into the building as high winds roared across the city.

I got a video of the crane collapsing in Dallas. I hope everyone’s ok— it was terrifying to watch pic.twitter.com/SrC9Kwy2ur — sophie daigle (@soph_daigle) June 9, 2019

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday evening, warning of possible damage from heavy rain, large hail, and winds that could exceed 70 miles per hour.

WFAA-TV reported that wind damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility at Dallas Love Field Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

