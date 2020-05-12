There’s an entire Facebook group dedicated to bad wildlife photos. Here are some of the funniest ones.

- source
- John Aeron Caiga
- Taking photos of animals in the wild takes good timing and patience.
- The Facebook group “Crap Wildlife Photography” celebrates all terrible, failed, and hilariously bad animal photos.
- “Mockery of pictures, especially ones deemed too good, are a significant part of CWP culture,” the group warns as you join.
Shooting wildlife photos is an art form. It takes practice, patience, and good timing.
Not everyone possesses this skillset. Luckily, there’s a Facebook group that doesn’t make fun of amateur photographers‘ shortcomings but celebrates them instead.
“Crap Wildlife Photography” is a Facebook Group dedicated to hilariously bad animal photos. In fact, when you join the group, you are asked to acknowledge that “mockery of pictures, especially ones deemed too good, are a significant part of CWP culture.”
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite bad animal pictures.
Oliver Hornberger captured these two birds in the midst of what looks like an awkward, frightened, hop.
- Oliver Hornberger
“Rude!” says Eli Quirk, adding that this was the squirrel’s response to not being invited inside.
- Eli Quirk
Lisa Kyes did not expect her shot of a white-necked heron to get nose-bombed.
- Lisa Kyes
“Despite the angle, I managed this masterpiece while standing on dry land,” said Jenni Remillard, who points out that there is, in fact, a dolphin pictured on the right.
- Jenni Remillard
John Victor Jacobson likens his blurry shot of a baby fox to a Picasso painting.
- John Victor Jacobson
Lulu Paul learned the importance of timing when she “took this breathtaking shot of a beautiful eagle flying by.”
- Lulu Paul
Tony Sofl did not manage to show this bear from its best side.
- Tony Sofl/Marco Island Eco Tours
John Aeron Caiga says he’s never “felt so judged” in his life as when he snapped this photo.
- John Aeron Caiga
“I feel a bit sad that almost everyone who commented said mean things about the squirrel’s physique!” said Frances Easter Brennan. “I’m actually a photographer, but sometimes a crap photo is better than no photo.”
- Frances Easter Brennan
Michelle Stewart kindly describes the landing of this common goldeneye as “graceful.”
- Michelle Stewart
Vivian the deer knows how to smize. “So glam!” says Edwin Alberto, “I might make her a Tinder profile.”
- Edwin Alberto
Denise Scott Schaffer believes this oriole lost his head.
- Denise Scott Schaffer
“Six trips to Africa and finally got my porcupine photo,” said Jo Thomas.
- Jo Thomas
Looks like this hawk was not too pleased about being photographed by Joe Hendrickson.
- Joe Hendrickson Photography
Paul Crowther busted his butt to get a shot of this duck.
- Paul Crowther
Cassandra Shinpaugh found a bird that seemed to think it was a bat.
- Cassandra Shinpaugh
Snapping this bee was a crapshoot for Olav Kveldstad.
- Olav Kveldstad
Fletcher Nickerson did not wish to photograph this lizard’s butt, but, alas, it was too fast for him. “She’s got places to be!” he said.
- Fletcher Nickerson
