The ‘crazy cat lady’ myth has been debunked — it turns out cat owners aren’t more lonely or anxious than anyone else

caption Feline fanatics, consider yourselves vindicated — research says the “crazy cat lady” trope is a myth. source AaronAmat/Getty

A new study found that cat owners are no more depressed, anxious, or prone to relationship problems than dog owners or people without pets, debunking the myth of the “crazy cat lady.”

Pet owners were found to be more sensitive to sounds of distress from cats and dogs than non-owners, however. Cat owners were particularly attuned to sad “meows.”

Whines and whimpers from dogs in distress were almost as upsetting to everyone as cries from human babies, leading researchers to believe dogs have evolved to get our attention because they depend on us for survival.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Cat lovers, rejoice – a new study, published August 21 in the journal Royal Society Open Science, suggests you’re no more likely to be “crazy” than anyone else.

Researchers from UCLA, the University of Oxford, and Aarhus University in Denmark looked at emotional responses and self-reported rates of anxiety, depression, and close relationships among UCLA undergraduate students – 264 who owned pets, and 297 who did not. They found that cat owners have the same levels of loneliness, depression, and anxiety as everyone else.

They also discovered that pet owners have strong negative reactions to sounds of distress from any cat or dog, not just their own.

And, when it comes to sounds that pull at our heartstrings most, a dog whimper or whine was rated the most distressing to everyone, nearly as effective as a crying baby for getting people’s attention.

Read more: 8 things every pet owner should know, according to experts

The investigation actually began as an offshoot of research on parenting behavior. People were reporting that their physiological responses to puppies (like increased heart rates and faster reaction times) were similar to their physiological responses to human babies, said Christine Parsons, a co-author of the study and associate professor of the Interacting Minds Center at Aarhus University in Denmark.

“Cats and dogs are so familiar to us and we have such strong relationships with them,” Parsons told Insider. She said that realization was a “light bulb moment” in their research on caregiving behaviors.

Pet owners were found to be more attuned to ‘distress sounds’ from cats and dogs

People who owned a cat or dog were more likely to be saddened by a whimper from a dog or a plaintive meow from a cat than non-pet-owners, the research found.

“These sounds are very effective at capturing our attention. If you find yourself responding very strongly, that’s natural,” said Parsons, who doesn’t own a pet but loves both cats and dogs.

Predictably, cat owners were the most upset by feline cries, compared to dog owners or non pet owners who were less affected by the meows. However, researchers found overall, cat people aren’t any more emotional than the rest of us.

The “crazy cat lady” trope is a myth

Although there’s a widespread stereotype of cat owners, especially women, as eccentric, chronically single, and distinctively neurotic, rresearchers found no evidence to support that image. In fact, cat owners not more likely to self-report depression, anxiety, or interpersonal relationship problems than other groups. Although the data was self-reported, Parsons said it used standardized methods of determining mental health.

Parsons said debunking the cat lady myth wasn’t an initial goal of the study, but researchers decided to look into mental health patterns among pet owners because they already had access to that information.

source Laughing_Dog_Photography/ iStock

Everyone, even cat owners, responded most strongly to dogs

If you sympathize as much with dogs as with people, you’re not alone.

A crying dog was found by researchers to be nearly identical to a crying human baby in evoking distress among people surveyed. Even non-pet owners and cat owners were susceptible to this phenomenon.

Researchers found that interestingly, most of the people included weren’t parents, suggesting they had developed a sensitivity to the particular needs of furry friends. Dogs tend to be very reliant on humans, Parsons explained, so even non-pet-owners seem to have an implicit understanding that canines need more care.

“We know over time dogs vocalization patterns have changed as they’ve been domesticated, so we’ve probably co-evolved,” she said. “They have a really evocative signal and that makes sense. Cats will be OK without humans, but domesticated dogs absolutely rely on us for everything – they need us for survival.”

Read more:

Your own anxiety could be making your cat stressed out

The $225 billion pet care industry is exploding, as millennials delay marriage and babies while turning to pets to ‘fill that void’

Scientists have created a vaccine for cats that could be a game-changer for people who are allergic