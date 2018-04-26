Crazy Rich Asians’ first movie trailer has received mixed responses from Singapore social media users – here’s what they’re saying

The first trailer for Crazy Rich Asians has drawn mixed reactions from Asians and people in Singapore with many calling out blatant stereotypes.. Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the first trailer for its new movie Crazy Rich Asians to much fanfare on Monday (April 23) with its all-Asian cast, colourful scenes of Singapore and Malaysia.

In fact, it’s an Asian-centric project that’s not been done in Hollywood in many years.

The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, and features a star-studded cast including American actress Constance Wu, Singapore-based TV presenter Henry Golding, and Singapore like Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua.

The overall reception on social media, at least in Singapore, has been a mixed bag with many extremely excited by the upcoming romantic-comedy and others left unhappy by what they say is an inaccurate portrayal of the country.

There are complaints that it lacks the presence of Singapore’s colloquial language, Singlish, has an absence of Singapore’s minority races and also depicts Singapore as a filthy rich society.

The book didn’t include ethnic minorities and poor Singaporean, so I’m ok with that. But no Singlish? Aiya! Still a great beginning. #crazyrichasians #CrazyRichAsiansMovie https://t.co/KKbsuFbnVV — Bevan Chuang (@MsBevanChuang) April 26, 2018

This type of movie has happened…never. So for that, I’m excited. I hope Asian kids can watch this and leave knowing that they can be the leading stars too and not the sidekick or the awkward exchange student or Asian number 2. #CrazyRichAsians https://t.co/1BTjDjZCkc — Joyce Yu (@joycemyu) April 26, 2018

i might sound greedy, but if crazy rich asians is going to use singapore as the background for your story at least make it accurate, singapore prides itself as a multi-racial society which includes minority races like the malays, the indians and the “others” (a.k.a. me) — jay (@hqnsols) April 26, 2018

I am a bad Asian that I have mixed feelings about #CrazyRichAsians ? Happy for the actors & representation & blah blah but c’mon! Stereotype much? — Elaine Kim (@ehiyoungkim) April 24, 2018

There are also those who have compared the movie to Marvel’s Black Panther, another movie that has been receiving praise for shedding light on African-American issues as well as its choice of casting.

Oh my god. Is this our ‘Black Panther?’ An all-Asian cast, an Asian director (Jon M. Chu), and original source material written by an Asian author (Kevin Kwan)? White people, this is the kind of shit you take for granted. https://t.co/0DxRkaJpA8 — JP (@jessiepeterson) April 23, 2018

I hope you all will support Crazy Rich Asians like how you supported Love Simon for being the first lgbt story produced by a major studio, or like how you supported Black Panther for being the first black superhero movie. Don’t leave behind Asians in ur praise for representation. — crazy rich asians warrior (@tkalovell) April 23, 2018

Not everyone seems to agree with this lot though and some social media users have even suggested the lack of relevance in the comparison:

i feel like it almost takes away from Crazy Rich Asians to call it the “Asian Black Panther”. Like Black Panther might be the most successful, but there have been many movies with black casts and directors before. There really haven’t been movies like that for Asians before. — Aggressive Bisexual (@Julie_Kav) April 26, 2018

Unpopular opinion, but comparing Black Panther with Crazy Rich Asians is pretty unfair. One is a rich take on empowerment, the other celebrates materialistic and classist values that I had to grow up with and witness. Please don’t diminish BP’s cultural phenomenon. — Mistress M (@IntelMercenary) April 26, 2018

I would not call #CrazyRichAsians our Black Panther. It’s a false equivalency and we’re still long ways from that. But it’s certainly a big stepping stone. And also instead of calling something “our Black Panther”, I rather be something we can deem as our own. — jes vu (@jesthevu) April 23, 2018