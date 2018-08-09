Critics are in love with ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ which has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

source Warner Bros.

Critics are gushing over “Crazy Rich Asians,” which has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which comes to theaters August 15, is funny and romantic all while telling an important story about an Asian American protagonist and her boyfriend’s family in Singapore.

It captures the spirit of the greatest romantic comedies of all time from filmmakers like Nora Ephron, but has its own unique twist. There’s also lots of decadent food, fashion, and real-estate in a way that captures the spirit of Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel on which the movie is based.

Critics agree that “Crazy Rich Asians” is an excellent movie that is a turning point for the studio romantic comedy.

Here’s what critics said about “Crazy Rich Asians”:

“The film’s arrival is undeniably momentous. But it’s nearly as vital that Crazy Rich is a romantic comedy — a genre that relies on charisma above all else. The film’s stereotype-busting approach is multifarious.”

source Warner Bros

Inkoo Kang, Slate

“The entire film heavily leans into its specificity with a zest that’s infectious. ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is here to celebrate in a big way.”

source Warner Bros.

Anne Cohen, Refinery 29

“Seeing this kind of onscreen representation is incredibly satisfying, especially via Kwan’s rich page-turner, loaded with cattiness but also plenty of Asian diversity, from wholesome friends and wise confidantes to jealous mean girls and scheming parents.”

source Warner Bros.

Danny Yu, Time Out

“A loving take on Kwan’s books, bundled up in a wildly entertaining package.”

source Warner Bros

Kate Erbland, IndieWire

“This adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s 2013 international bestseller is many things: a tour de force of lifestyle pornography, a slick, enjoyable divertissement, a surprisingly trenchant study of class and cultural difference.”

source Warner bros

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

“Truly, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is what studio romantic comedies should be, and hopefully it will help usher in a new era for the genre, bringing more diverse stories to a revival of the big studio rom-com.”

source Warner Bros

Molly Freeman, ScreenRant

“This vibrant, immersive fantasy is brimming with life and, better yet, culture. It’s totally winning – and built for repeat viewings.”

source Warner Bros.

Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

“‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is a defibrillator for a genre that flatlined ages ago. This heartwarming, well-acted – and decadent – film takes you back to the greatest hits of Nancy Meyers, Richard Curtis and Nora Ephron.”

source Warner Bros.

Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

“If Asians really only grazes true Crazy, the movie is still a deliriously glossy, globe-trotting trifle — two hours of romantic fantasy and real-estate porn poured on so thick it’s almost lickable.”

source Color Force/IMDB

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly