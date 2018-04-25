Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding and Constance Wu debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show – and it’s Golding’s ‘first ever’ talk show

Crazy Rich Asians lead actor and actress Henry Golding and Constance Wu made their first ever appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Youtube/ TheEllenShow

The stars of upcoming film Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding and Constance Wu, have cemented their place in Hollywood stardom after making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Their interview on the Emmy-winning US talk show on Monday (Apr 23) took place alongside the release of the first trailer of Crazy Rich Asians the same day. Both were there to promote the film.

It was Golding and Wu’s maiden appearance on a popular talk show. YouTube/TheEllenShow

When asked by host Ellen DeGeneres if it was his first time on a talk show ever, Golding quipped that it was an “insane” experience and was surprised there were “real people” around, referring to the live studio audience.

“Yes. Most of them are completely real. Some of it is mirrors to make it look like more people,” DeGeneres replied with her classic tongue-in-cheek humour.

Golding said that Crazy Rich Asians was also the first movie he ever starred in.

Formerly a TV presenter with a “broadcast background”, his portfolio mainly consists of hosting roles in travel shows on BBC and Discovery Channel.

He also shared that he is of Iban and British descent, with his mother hailing from Sarawak in East Malaysia.

Pointing out the film’s all-Asian cast, DeGeneres said it was a “big deal” given the 25-year-long gap since a major Hollywood movie with a similar cast was released, which was 1993’s The Joy Luck Club.

Crazy Rich Asians follows the story of Rachel Wu who unexpectedly meets her “crazy rich” boyfriend’s family while on a trip to Singapore and the shenanigans that ensue.

Other prominent stars such as Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and American actor Ken Jeong will also make an appearance in the film.

Crazy Rich Asians, directed by Jon M. Chu, is slated to be released on Aug 17.