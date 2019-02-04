From bacon to donuts, here are 10 unique edible bouquets that are perfect for Valentine’s Day

caption Beef jerky bouquets are perfect for those who love the salty snack. source Used with permission from The Manly Man

This Valentine’s Day you can gift edible, non-floral arrangements to your loved ones or your self.

For meat lovers, you can order a salami, bacon, or beef jerky bouquet.

For those with a sweet tooth, you can order a sugar flower, donut pop, or cupcake bouquet.

Receiving flowers on Valentine’s Day is nice, but if it feels too expected and traditional and you’re looking to do something more unique for your significant other this year, you may want to turn to one of the internet’s biggest trends lately: non-traditional bouquets that are made of anything but florals and blooms.

There are lots of options out there for non-flower bouquets that make truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day gifts, and many of them are almost completely edible, which is just a huge bonus.

After all, who needs flowers that need to be cared for when you could get something you can eat? Here are 10 unique, edible bouquet options.

Get a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup bouquet for the candy-lover in your life.

caption The bouquet has faux flowers and Reese’s peanut butter cups. source Overstock

Who wouldn’t want to receive a bouquet full of their favorite candy? Walmart is currently selling a spectacular Reese’s bouquet that is sure to make anyone smile. Overstock carries a similar item as well.

Opt for a beef jerky bouquet that actually looks like flowers.

caption The bouquet can come in a beer mug. source Used with permission from The Manly Man Company

If you want to give a bouquet that looks like flowers but is actually just really good meat, then order this beef jerky bouquet from The Manly Man Company. The jerky has been sculpted into floral shapes that are almost too cool to eat. You can even get one that comes in a beer mug as well.

A donut bouquet is a sweet way to celebrate the holiday.

caption Krispy Kreme allows you to choose which donuts you want in the bouquet. source Krispy Kreme

Perfect for anyone who has a sweet tooth, donut bouquets make Valentine’s Day chocolates seem boring. Krispy Kreme makes one that comes in a box with a dozen donuts, Harry and David has one that can be shipped in just two days, and Edible Blooms makes one with a beer bottle in the middle for the best of both worlds.

A donut pop bouquet is great for anyone who loves chocolate.

caption The pops are donuts covered in colorful chocolate. source Dylan’s Candy Bar

A different kind of donut bouquet is this chocolate-covered donut pop bouquet from Dylan’s Candy Bar. It’s beautiful to look at and quite tasty.

Get a beautiful bacon rose bouquet for the best Instagram photo op.

caption Each rose is handcrafted. source Bacon Bouquets

Bacon roses taste a whole lot better than regular roses. This bouquet looks amazing and tastes even better. You can also choose bacon bouquets in different shapes, or pick one that is made with chocolate-covered bacon.

An Oreo bouquet exists for those who love the classic cookie.

caption It costs around $71. source Walmart

If your significant other is more into sweets than something savory, Walmart is selling Oreo cookie bouquets that are really hard to resist. They’re a little pricey, but you do get quite a few Oreos.

You can buy a salami bouquet full of different flavors.

caption A lover of gourmet meat would enjoy it. source Olympia Provisions

This salami bouquet from Olympic Provisions might set your wallet back a few dollars, but it’s also full of quality meats. You can get six different flavors or just three.

Surprise your sweetheart with a cookie bouquet.

caption The cookies look like roses. source Cookie Bouquets

Cookie bouquets offer sweet bouquets for every occasion from birthdays to Valentine’s Day. Their long-stem rose dozen rose cookie bouquet in a vase is truly a showstopper.

This candy flower bouquet is really aesthetically pleasing.

caption It’s customizable. source Sugarfina

If you want to go the slightly more traditional route, try Sugarfina’s candy flower bouquet. It’s basically chocolate covered in a candy shell made to look like flowers, and it’s a delicious work of art.

Gift someone with a sweet tooth a cupcake bouquet.

caption There are gluten-free options available, too. source Baked Bouquet

The bakery Baked Bouquet makes really gorgeous bouquets that are made of cupcakes – although you’d never notice it just by glancing at them. The cupcakes look so much like real flowers that you almost won’t want to eat them – but you definitely won’t be able to resist.

The bouquets come in a variety of flavor and flower options.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.