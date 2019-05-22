9 of the most creative graduation caps from the class of 2019

caption The caps range from pop-culture references to a 3D-printed design and a QR code with a deeper message. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images and Gi10eight/Twitter

Many graduating students have decorated their caps before receiving their diplomas.

Some of the most creative graduation caps from the class of 2019 so far range from pop-culture references to a 3D-printed design.

High-school senior Gina Warren from Ohio honored victims of gun violence across the US with her graduation cap, adding a QR code that leads to a list of the names of kids killed in school shootings.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

With all their final papers submitted, exams graded, and textbooks returned, many soon-to-be graduates in the class of 2019 channeled their energy into decorating their caps as their final project before receiving their diplomas.

Some of the most creative graduation caps from the class of 2019 so far include customized headpieces featuring pop-culture references, a 3D-printed design, and even a QR code with a deeper message.

One cap reinterpreted the lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Formation” on this stunning cap

Instagram user briapaints was inspired by the lyrics: “Best revenge is your paper.”

Another graduate projected different messages onto his cap

One message reads: “Hotter by one degree!”

I’m really proud of my cap so here. It has many other messages and functions it can do but here’s a preview. pic.twitter.com/QCocGXE96J — Chuy (@Hey__Zeus_) May 21, 2019

Another cap from Instagram user briapaints is an intricate masterpiece

She designed the cap to celebrate her graduation from the University of Houston.

Gina Warren, a high-school senior from Ohio, honored victims of gun violence across the US with her graduation cap

She decorated her cap with a QR code that links to a web page listing the names of those killed in school shootings.

i decorated my graduation cap pic.twitter.com/FBzQ8BTIxo — Gina (@Gi10eight) May 9, 2019

Read more: A teen is using her graduation cap to honor kids who have been killed in school shootings

Lin-Manuel Miranda retweeted a photo of this cap, which is an ode to ‘Hamilton’

The cap was shared on Twitter by user Breana of Tarth.

I know this is corny and there’s probably a million other caps like this, but I REAAALLLYYY want my guy @Lin_Manuel / @HamiltonMusical to see my graduation cap!!!! pic.twitter.com/XHC8SeqIP2 — Breana of Tarth (@btaylor0x) May 20, 2019

One graduate took inspiration by Ariana Grande

Instagram user samyy_taylor, who graduated from Florida International University, channeled her inner Ariana Grande as she moves onto the next phase of her life.

Someone else made a joke about student debt

This Twitter user‘s girlfriend has her sights set on the future, all right.

In case anyone needs a good laugh today- my gf had post Malone on her graduation cap and her friends parents thought it was a picture of me???? pic.twitter.com/44dwOsteNw — E (@theerinkf) May 16, 2019

An engineering grad used technology to show off his skills

Virginia Tech graduate Mohammed Ali designed his cap using a 3D printer.

3D Printed my graduation cap with an added drone propellar. Is that engineering enough? @VTEngineering @virginia_tech @VTSandsman pic.twitter.com/yZEg7j83Hr — Mohammed Ali (@ImMohammedAli) May 15, 2019

A Virginia State University grad created an ode to Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s book

Instagram user kekurly’s cap referenced “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.”