All of the magical creatures you can see on the new ‘Harry Potter’ coaster in Universal Orlando

caption Universal Orlando brings unicorns to life in the Forbidden Forest. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Florida Thursday, June 13.

INSIDER reviewed the ride and rounded up the fantastic creatures and beasts you’ll see while riding.

From a three-headed dog to a centaur, there are lots of fun things to spot.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is finally open at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure in Florida. The new “Harry Potter”-themed coaster allows you to ride on a motorbike or its sidecar as you fly around the track. You can read our full review here.

Hagrid’s also has a lot of nods to the books and films, including a few magical creatures and beasts you can see in the ride queue and while on the coaster. From the lovable Niffler from “Fantastic Beasts” to Hagrid’s three-headed dog Fluffy, INSIDER rounded up the creatures you’ll see and may miss while riding Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Hippogriffs can be spotted throughout the ride queue.

caption The Hippogriff graffiti is seen when you first enter the Hogwarts’ ruins. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Three different versions of this winged creature can be seen in the queue for Hagrid’s. A wooden hippogriff stands outside in the ride queue before you get to Hagrid’s hut. The one above is located where you enter the ruins. The third can be seen in a cage near Hagrid’s work table later in the queue.

If that’s not enough, there’s a larger version of Buckbeak, the Hippogriff Hagrid was housing in “Prisoner of Azkaban,” while on the ride “Flight of the Hippogriff.”

A sculpture of a merperson is outside of the ruins in the line queue.

caption Merpeople live in the Black Lake which is located on Hogwarts grounds. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The merpeople lived in the Black Lake at Hogwarts. They were a major plot point in the Triwizard Tournament in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

You can see salamander footprints in the fireplace early in the ride queue if you look closely.

caption You may need to shine a light to see. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You may need to shine a light to spot the salamander footprints inside the fireplace. They’re easy to miss.

Universal confirmed to INSIDER that thestrals can be heard as your ride is taking off.

caption Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood were able to see thestrals. source Warner Bros.

Thestral’s can only be seen by those who have seen death. They also appeared in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

A drawing of a Niffler is in Hagrid’s work room.

caption Newt Scamander has one in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The tiny creatures like stealing jewels and coins. The Niffler poster is made by MinaLima.

In the same room, Hagrid has two “Monster Book of Monsters.”

caption The signs in the background also show the manticore and fire crab. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

They’re opened to pages of the Manticore and the fire crab, the two animals which are needed to create the blast-ended skwret.

Look up when you’re going backwards on the ride into a tunnel and you’ll see a centaur up high.

caption Here’s the centaur you’ll see. source Courtesy of Universal Orlando

The one you encounter is an archer who is prepared to fire an arrow at unwanted guests in the Forbidden Forest. The creatures first appeared in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

A large animatronic blast-ended skrewt sprays riders with mist as you ride along the track.

caption The attraction is the first time you’re ever able to see the creature. source Courtesy of Universal Orlando

In the books, Hagrid creates the illegal creatures by crossbreeding Fire Crabs and Manticores. In the nursery room of the queue, Hagrid had cages for the skrewts filled with blankets. One of them also had a teddy bear.

More of the blast-ended skrewts can be seen near the ride’s end. Notably, this is the first time fans have ever seen this creature from the books come to life.

The mischievous Cornish Blue Pixies can be seen several times throughout the attraction.

caption The creatures are 13 inches tall, can fly, and are infamous for causing trouble. source Courtesy Universal Orlando

You see the pixies in the ride’s pre-show with Hagrid and Arthur Weasley in the ride queue. Later, you can spot a drawing of the creature in Hagrid’s work room. Finally, the pixies are hanging out in Mr. Weasley’s car in the Forbidden Forest.

You can see Hagrid’s three-headed dog Fluffy before you’re shot into the air.

caption The three-headed dog actually moves. source Courtesy Universal Orlando

Right before you pass Arthur Weasley’s car you’ll pass by Fluffy.

The dog was entrusted to protect the Sorcerer’s Stone in the first “Harry Potter” book and movie. According to Universal Orlando, Fluffy weighs 8,000 pounds. That’s one big dog.

A unicorn mother and its baby can be seen at the very end of the ride.

caption Aren’t they cute? source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The one final surprise of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure comes right before you get off of the ride. The two unicorns can be seen as you round one final bend.