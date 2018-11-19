Here are the magical creatures in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

caption Newt meets even more magical creatures in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” Some are so magical that they were never even included in his book. source Courtesy Warner Bros.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is in theaters and, as the name suggests, there are plenty of magical creatures introduced.

Though the sequel isn’t focused on the gathering of the beasts like 2016 film, magizoologist Newt Scamander finds time to get acquainted with a number of new critters overseas.

If you had a tough time keeping track of all of the new beasts, INSIDER consulted J.K. Rowling’s text, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” to navigate the film’s creatures and, surprise, some of them aren’t canon in the wizarding world. Here’s a quick round up of the beasts Newt encounters and a few others we see throughout the sequel.

Winged horses called Thestrals are seen at the very beginning of the film.

caption They’re essentially skeletal horses with wings and long tails. source Warner Bros.

Introduced on screen in 2007’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” the skeletal-like horses can only be seen by those who have witnessed death.

At the start of “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” several thestrals are carrying Grindelwald to a new prison. That plan gets upended quickly.

Grindelwald tosses a loyal Chupacabra out of a flying cart early in the film.

caption Grindelwald says it’s a needy little thing before tossing the creature to his presumed death. Dark. source Courtesy of Warner Bros.

We don’t learn much about the speedy little guy, but he seemed very attached to Grindelwald. This is the first of several new creatures introduced in the sequel which does not appear in the “Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them” text.

Newt’s Bowtruckle, Pickett, returns to help his owner out of at least one pickle.

caption Pickett helps unlock Newt from a cell. source Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Bowtruckle looks like a cross between some sort of Praying Mantis and a stick bug brought to life. Unlike stick bugs, Bowtruckles are actually made out tree stems, with their own little branches. The tallest they’ll ever get is eight inches.

Pickett usually hangs out in Newt’s pocket.

Newt’s mischievous, yet adorable Niffler returns to scurry around Paris in the sequel.

caption Nifflers look like a cross between a mole and a duck-billed platypus. source Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Don’t let your guard down around this guy. Though adorable, Nifflers can be pretty destructive.

All of them like to collect jewels, coins, or anything else that tickles their fancy, and for that reason have been used by Goblins to dig for treasure (something Hagrid taught his class with a live demonstration in Care of Magical Creatures). The animals have a magical pouch that allows them to store their treasures.

In “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Newt’s niffler comes in handy to swipe an important vial away from Grindelwald himself to give to Dumbledore.

You can read more on the Niffler here.

Newt comes across a group of Niffler babies in his home.

caption Forget “Star Wars'” baby Porgs. The Niffler babies, which are shaped like guinea pigs, are adorable. source Courtesy of Warner Bros.

These little guys seemed a bit more destructive than the adult Niffler. When Newt returned home, he saw that they broke free from their cage to run around the house freely.

Thunderbirds are briefly mentioned in “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

caption Newt Scamander and Frank the Thunderbird in the first “Fantastic Beasts.” source Warner Bros.

Newt was sent to America in the first film by Dumbledore to let a thunderbird free in its natural habitat of Arizona.

Not only can the massive bird create storms by flapping its wings, but it can also sense danger. Newt had rescued Frank from traffickers in Egypt.

Early on in the movie, Newt briefly swims with a Kelpie.

caption Did the Kelpie really need to be in “The Crimes of Grindelwald”? Nope. But it still looked cool. source Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The British and Irish water demon is supposed to look like a horse. The largest one is supposed to live in Loch Ness, Scotland.

The Kelpie only appears in “The Crimes of Grindelwald” to show off another fantastic creature. Maybe it will show up in another sequel to help Newt and his friends out.

The Matagot is a hairless cat-like creature which acts as security at the Ministry of Magic in France.

caption The Matagot reminds us a lot of a Sphinx cat. source Warner Bros.

Newt tells Leta Lestrange they won’t attack unless they’re provoked. The only problem is that he tells her a few seconds too late and they start to multiply and become terrifying.

The Augurey hanging out at Newt’s home is an Irish phoenix.

caption The bird is native to Britain and Ireland. source Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The bird is described as shy and looking like an “underfed vulture” and that’s kind of how it looks in “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The Augurey sings when it’s about to rain.

A Leucrotta most resembles a moose.

caption You can see the animal briefly in the trailer. source Warner Bros.

It can be seen in a scene with Jacob (Dan Fogler) in the movie.

The Zouwu is a giant, elephant-sized cat.

caption A Zouwu in a scene from “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” source Warner Bros.

The Zouwu we see in the film is five colors. Newt quickly calms the ferocious beast with a simple ring of a cat toy.

A phoenix is shown at the movie’s end to Credence.

caption A phoenix is red and can be found in Egypt, India, and China. The phoenix above is not the one seen in “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” source Warner Bros.

When Grindelwald reveals Credence is a Dumbledore he seemingly conjures an image of a phoenix. In the movie, the animal is said to come to the aid of a Dumbledore in need.

The birds themselves are gentle in nature, but are difficult to domesticate. Their tears are supposed to have healing powers. In “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” the tears of Dumbledore’s phoenix, Fawkes, saved Harry from a basilisk’s venom.

There are a few other beasts we see as well.

caption You can see the many Mooncalf in this image. source Warner Bros.

Newt sees a Kappa, a Japanese water demon, while he’s tracking Tina’s location. Credence unleashes tiny lizard dragons, which don’t get a proper name reveal, at the circus.

And a bunch of tiny Mooncalves can be seen at Newt’s home briefly. Seen in the first “Fantastic Beasts,” the shy creatures only come out during a full moon to dance.

