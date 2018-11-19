Here are the magical creatures in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

- source
Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is in theaters and, as the name suggests, there are plenty of magical creatures introduced.
Though the sequel isn’t focused on the gathering of the beasts like 2016 film, magizoologist Newt Scamander finds time to get acquainted with a number of new critters overseas.
If you had a tough time keeping track of all of the new beasts, INSIDER consulted J.K. Rowling’s text, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” to navigate the film’s creatures and, surprise, some of them aren’t canon in the wizarding world. Here’s a quick round up of the beasts Newt encounters and a few others we see throughout the sequel.
Winged horses called Thestrals are seen at the very beginning of the film.
Introduced on screen in 2007’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” the skeletal-like horses can only be seen by those who have witnessed death.
At the start of “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” several thestrals are carrying Grindelwald to a new prison. That plan gets upended quickly.
Grindelwald tosses a loyal Chupacabra out of a flying cart early in the film.
We don’t learn much about the speedy little guy, but he seemed very attached to Grindelwald. This is the first of several new creatures introduced in the sequel which does not appear in the “Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them” text.
Newt’s Bowtruckle, Pickett, returns to help his owner out of at least one pickle.
The Bowtruckle looks like a cross between some sort of Praying Mantis and a stick bug brought to life. Unlike stick bugs, Bowtruckles are actually made out tree stems, with their own little branches. The tallest they’ll ever get is eight inches.
Pickett usually hangs out in Newt’s pocket.
Newt’s mischievous, yet adorable Niffler returns to scurry around Paris in the sequel.
Don’t let your guard down around this guy. Though adorable, Nifflers can be pretty destructive.
All of them like to collect jewels, coins, or anything else that tickles their fancy, and for that reason have been used by Goblins to dig for treasure (something Hagrid taught his class with a live demonstration in Care of Magical Creatures). The animals have a magical pouch that allows them to store their treasures.
In “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Newt’s niffler comes in handy to swipe an important vial away from Grindelwald himself to give to Dumbledore.
You can read more on the Niffler here.
Newt comes across a group of Niffler babies in his home.
These little guys seemed a bit more destructive than the adult Niffler. When Newt returned home, he saw that they broke free from their cage to run around the house freely.
Thunderbirds are briefly mentioned in “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
Newt was sent to America in the first film by Dumbledore to let a thunderbird free in its natural habitat of Arizona.
Not only can the massive bird create storms by flapping its wings, but it can also sense danger. Newt had rescued Frank from traffickers in Egypt.
Early on in the movie, Newt briefly swims with a Kelpie.
The British and Irish water demon is supposed to look like a horse. The largest one is supposed to live in Loch Ness, Scotland.
The Kelpie only appears in “The Crimes of Grindelwald” to show off another fantastic creature. Maybe it will show up in another sequel to help Newt and his friends out.
The Matagot is a hairless cat-like creature which acts as security at the Ministry of Magic in France.
Newt tells Leta Lestrange they won’t attack unless they’re provoked. The only problem is that he tells her a few seconds too late and they start to multiply and become terrifying.
The Augurey hanging out at Newt’s home is an Irish phoenix.
The bird is described as shy and looking like an “underfed vulture” and that’s kind of how it looks in “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The Augurey sings when it’s about to rain.
A Leucrotta most resembles a moose.
It can be seen in a scene with Jacob (Dan Fogler) in the movie.
The Zouwu is a giant, elephant-sized cat.
The Zouwu we see in the film is five colors. Newt quickly calms the ferocious beast with a simple ring of a cat toy.
A phoenix is shown at the movie’s end to Credence.
When Grindelwald reveals Credence is a Dumbledore he seemingly conjures an image of a phoenix. In the movie, the animal is said to come to the aid of a Dumbledore in need.
The birds themselves are gentle in nature, but are difficult to domesticate. Their tears are supposed to have healing powers. In “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” the tears of Dumbledore’s phoenix, Fawkes, saved Harry from a basilisk’s venom.
There are a few other beasts we see as well.
Newt sees a Kappa, a Japanese water demon, while he’s tracking Tina’s location. Credence unleashes tiny lizard dragons, which don’t get a proper name reveal, at the circus.
And a bunch of tiny Mooncalves can be seen at Newt’s home briefly. Seen in the first “Fantastic Beasts,” the shy creatures only come out during a full moon to dance.
