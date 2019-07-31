Last-minute summer travel can be expensive, but these 5 credit card benefits can stretch your budget and improve your trip

caption Credit cards can get you extra hotel perks like elite status and save you money on checked bags and more. source Facebook / Park Hyatt Sydney

A number of credit card benefits can help you pare down the price of a summer getaway and get more for your money.

Companion passes and certificates offered through Southwest, Alaska, and Delta can help combat high airfare.

Airline cobranded credit cards like the United Explorer Card offer free checked bags, which can save time when it comes to 11th-hour packing.

Hotel elite status, earned either through your hotel loyalty or through a card like the Platinum Card® from American Express, can lock in rooms last-minute thanks to reservation guarantees, and can get you early check-in and late checkout.

It’s no secret that summer travel can be really, really pricey. And last-minute flight and hotel prices aren’t exactly known for their affordability, either. Combine those two facts, and it may seem like if you don’t have a summer trip on the books yet, you’ve missed the boat.

But that’s not necessarily true. If you’ve got the right tools in your arsenal, last-minute summer travel can be totally manageable. Here are five ways to use credit card benefits and rewards to plan a summer escape that won’t break the bank.

1. Bring a buddy with you

While summer airfare may be high, you may be able to cut the price of your ticket down by as much as 50% just by bringing along a friend or family member. Multiple airlines offer companion passes or certificates that’ll dramatically reduce the cost of a second ticket on your same itinerary, and if you and your travel partner split the total airfare cost between you, traveling in a pair can help you fight those last-minute price surges.

The most famous companion offer belongs to Southwest, whose Companion Pass allows one person to fly with you for free every time you buy or redeem Rapid Rewards points for a flight. You’ll still have to pay taxes and fees on the second ticket, but overall, it’s a fantastic way to slash your flying costs. To qualify, you’ll need to either take 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 110,000 qualifying points in a calendar year.

While that sounds like a lot of points, sign-up bonuses from Southwest’s cobranded credit cards can bring you a long way toward the target. The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, for example, is currently offering 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening your account, and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card is offering 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months.

While Southwest’s companion offer may get the most press, it’s not the only one out there. Holders of the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card can earn the airline’s annual companion ticket for $99 plus taxes and fees, after spending $2,000 or more within the first 90 days of account opening. And those who hang onto the card will get a code for the same $99 fare on each account anniversary.

Meanwhile, those who have the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express will receive a domestic main cabin companion certificate each year upon card renewal.

2. Check bags for free

Not everyone has time (or space) to meticulously pack their belongings into a carry-on before every trip – especially before trips that are booked last-minute. Luckily, several credit cards afford you the ability to check a bag for free. Airline cobranded credit cards generally get you out of paying for at least one checked bag, a perk that can save you $30 or so per bag depending on the airline.

The United Explorer Card, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard are just a few of the cards that can score you a free checked bag.

If you don’t have an airline credit card, you may still be able to get your checked bag fees reimbursed. American Express offers an airline fee credit on several of its cards that’ll reimburse you for incidentals on your airline of choice, and checked bag fees fall under the umbrella of items it’ll cover. Simply head to Amex’s website to select your airline for the year, and then use your card to pay for the bag fees.

A statement credit will automatically appear within four weeks to offset the charge. Amex offers this benefit on the following credit cards:

3. Avoid resort fees

Resort fees can put a damper on any vacation, and they can be especially infuriating when you’re trying to keep a lid on vacation spending. Unfortunately, they’re not just for resorts anymore: Charges that pile onto your room rate at check-in are popping up everywhere under various different names, including “amenities fees” and “facilities fees.”

While the surest way to avoid resort fees is to stay at a property that doesn’t have them, there another way to dodge the extra tab. Hilton and Hyatt properties don’t charge resort fees on stays booked completely with points, meaning you can have your cake and eat it, too.

Plus, if you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the $300 annual travel credit should apply toward hotel rates including resort fees.

4. Find last-minute hotel space

Is the hotel you’re eyeing sold out? You may still have an opportunity to nab a room. Most of the major hotel chains offer top elites some kind of reservation guarantee wherein as long as you’re not looking to book too close to your stay date – usually within 24-48 hours – you’re guaranteed a room.

While it can take a lot of nights-and a lot of money-to secure top-tier status with some hotel chains, with Hilton, for example, you can lock in Diamond status just by carrying the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.

As usual, though, there are exceptions to the rule when it comes to reservation guarantees. Each chain that offers one has the ability to close off availability under certain conditions. Hilton, for instance, states on its website that the guarantee doesn’t apply to hotels that are overbooked on inventory by 10% or more. And for some specific hotels, it doesn’t apply when they’re overbooked by 2% or more.

5. Get late checkout at your hotel

The easiest way to stretch your dollars (or points!) when staying in a hotel is to check in early and leave late. Most hotels will let you check in early if your room is ready, and they’ll hold your luggage at the front desk and allow you to use their pools after checkout until you’re ready to leave. But if you have elite status, you’re more likely to score an early check-in or a late check-out than you would be otherwise. Marriott Bonvoy members in the Gold elite tier, which is a complimentary benefit of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.

But what if you don’t have elite status with any hotel chain? There’s another way to elongate your hotel stay if you have a Platinum or Centurion-branded American Express card, such as the Platinum Card from American Express or the Business Platinum Card from American Express. Those cardholders enjoy complimentary Gold elite status with both Hilton and Marriott.

Additionally, they can book a stay through American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, guaranteeing 4 p.m. late checkout, among a slew of other benefits.