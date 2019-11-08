Credo is having a big sale on clean beauty — here are 14 bestsellers to buy now

source Credo Beauty/Instagram

Credo is running its annual Friends & Family sale now through November 10, 2019, where you can save 20% on clean beauty, skin, care, body care, and more with the code STOCKUP.

Every item at Credo is made without dozens of irritating and harmful ingredients like formaldehyde, aluminum powder, and more. Certain ingredients like musks are also never used because they’re often not ethically or sustainably sourced. At a time when shoppers are becoming more conscious and discerning of the ingredients in products they use, Credo has become a mecca for all things clean.

Here are 14 bestselling clean beauty and skin-care products to buy at Credo, or shop the entire sale here:

A longlasting lipstick

source Kosas

Made with botanicals like castor and coconut oil, this lipstick is lightweight, longlasting, and hydrating. There are eight different shades of red so you can find one that suits your skin tone best.

A gentle exfoliating cleanser

source Credo

Cut down the steps in your cleansing routine with this best-selling exfoliating cleanser. Apricot microspheres and BHA from white willow bark physically and chemically exfoliate your skin for a healthy glow and clearer complexion.

Eyeshadow formulated with coconut oil and shea butter

source Credo

This palette includes matte, shimmery, metallic, and duo-chrome eyeshadows all formulated with moisturizing coconut oil and organic shea butter. The eyeshadows are also made rose quartz powder that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines.

A facial oil beloved by royals

source Beauti Skincare

If Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle allegedly use and swear by this oil, then you know it must be good. It’s powered by a blend of omega oils, vitamins, and minerals to smoothe and nourish your skin.

A creamy medium-coverage foundation

source Credo

Although this foundation is buildable and provides medium coverage, the formula is super creamy and melts into your skin, so you’ll never have a cakey or unnatural look.

A fragrance that won’t irritate sensitive skin

source Credo

If you’re looking for a clean perfume, check out Heretic. Its formulas are made without synthetic fragrances and instead uses essential oils and naturally-derived fragrances. This one smells like sweet figs with notes of bright grapefruit and black currant, and soft rose.

A blue clarifying mask

source Credo

Blue tansy oil gives this clarifying gel mask its intense color and exfoliating properties, while fruit enzymes help brighten skin.

A hydrating facial toner to rebalance your skin

source Credo

This facial toner is formulated with CoQ10, plant extracts, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin. The spray bottle makes it easy to spritz whenever your skin needs a little boost.

A buildable concealer that matches your skin’s undertones

source Rituel de Fille

This buildable cream concealer comes in a variety of undertones to match your skin for seamless coverage. It’s also made with jojoba seed oil to moisturize.

Rejuvenating eye gels

source Credo

These eye gels contain cactus collagen to help reduce puffiness, aloe vera and vitamins C and E to help decrease the appearance of fine lines, and arbutin to help lighten the appearance of dark circles.

A cleansing oil that removes makeup and hydrates your skin

source Credo

This cleansing oil gets rid of makeup and hydrates skin at the same time to help streamline your routine. The pump bottle is convenient and prevents the oil from spilling all over your hands or bathroom counter.

A hair-care set for healthier strands

source Credo

Keep your hair healthy with this shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioner set that cleanses, moisturizes, and nourishes.

Organic mascara powered by botanicals

source Lily Lolo

Define, lengthen, and volumize lashes with this award-winning organic mascara. It’s formulated with antibacterial botanicals and is safe for sensitive eyes.

A sunscreen and primer with SPF 30

source Credo

Sunscreen is a crucial part of any skin-care routine and this non-greasy moisturizing formula is packed with SPF 30 and doubles as a makeup primer too.