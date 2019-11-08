Credo is having a big sale on clean beauty — here are 14 bestsellers to buy now

- source
Now until November 10, 2019, you can save 20% on clean beauty and skin care during Credo's Friends & Family event. The code to save is STOCKUP.
- Credo has tons of clean beauty products, so you can hoard your favorites or find new ones you haven’t tried yet.
- Here are 14 bestselling clean beauty products to buy, including lipsticks, cleansers, and more from Tata Harper, Kosas, and Ilia.
Credo is running its annual Friends & Family sale now through November 10, 2019, where you can save 20% on clean beauty, skin, care, body care, and more with the code STOCKUP.
Every item at Credo is made without dozens of irritating and harmful ingredients like formaldehyde, aluminum powder, and more. Certain ingredients like musks are also never used because they’re often not ethically or sustainably sourced. At a time when shoppers are becoming more conscious and discerning of the ingredients in products they use, Credo has become a mecca for all things clean.
Here are 14 bestselling clean beauty and skin-care products to buy at Credo, or shop the entire sale here:
A longlasting lipstick
Kosas Lipstick, $28
Made with botanicals like castor and coconut oil, this lipstick is lightweight, longlasting, and hydrating. There are eight different shades of red so you can find one that suits your skin tone best.
A gentle exfoliating cleanser
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser, $84
Cut down the steps in your cleansing routine with this best-selling exfoliating cleanser. Apricot microspheres and BHA from white willow bark physically and chemically exfoliate your skin for a healthy glow and clearer complexion.
Eyeshadow formulated with coconut oil and shea butter
Aether Beauty Rose Quartz Crystal Gemstone Palette, $58
This palette includes matte, shimmery, metallic, and duo-chrome eyeshadows all formulated with moisturizing coconut oil and organic shea butter. The eyeshadows are also made rose quartz powder that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines.
A facial oil beloved by royals
Beauti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, $70
If Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle allegedly use and swear by this oil, then you know it must be good. It’s powered by a blend of omega oils, vitamins, and minerals to smoothe and nourish your skin.
A creamy medium-coverage foundation
Ilia True Skin Foundation, $54
Although this foundation is buildable and provides medium coverage, the formula is super creamy and melts into your skin, so you’ll never have a cakey or unnatural look.
A fragrance that won’t irritate sensitive skin
Heretic Dirty Fig Eau de Parfum, $65
If you’re looking for a clean perfume, check out Heretic. Its formulas are made without synthetic fragrances and instead uses essential oils and naturally-derived fragrances. This one smells like sweet figs with notes of bright grapefruit and black currant, and soft rose.
A blue clarifying mask
Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask, $48
Blue tansy oil gives this clarifying gel mask its intense color and exfoliating properties, while fruit enzymes help brighten skin.
A hydrating facial toner to rebalance your skin
Indie Lee Co Q10 Toner, $34
This facial toner is formulated with CoQ10, plant extracts, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin. The spray bottle makes it easy to spritz whenever your skin needs a little boost.
A buildable concealer that matches your skin’s undertones
Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Veil, $34
This buildable cream concealer comes in a variety of undertones to match your skin for seamless coverage. It’s also made with jojoba seed oil to moisturize.
Rejuvenating eye gels
Honest Hazel 3-Treatment Eye Gels Pack, $12
These eye gels contain cactus collagen to help reduce puffiness, aloe vera and vitamins C and E to help decrease the appearance of fine lines, and arbutin to help lighten the appearance of dark circles.
A cleansing oil that removes makeup and hydrates your skin
One Love Organics Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover, $42
This cleansing oil gets rid of makeup and hydrates skin at the same time to help streamline your routine. The pump bottle is convenient and prevents the oil from spilling all over your hands or bathroom counter.
A hair-care set for healthier strands
EVOLVh Healthy Hair Trio, $69
Keep your hair healthy with this shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioner set that cleanses, moisturizes, and nourishes.
Organic mascara powered by botanicals
Lily Lolo Mascara, $20
Define, lengthen, and volumize lashes with this award-winning organic mascara. It’s formulated with antibacterial botanicals and is safe for sensitive eyes.
A sunscreen and primer with SPF 30
Suntegrity Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen & Primer, SPF 30, $45
Sunscreen is a crucial part of any skin-care routine and this non-greasy moisturizing formula is packed with SPF 30 and doubles as a makeup primer too.