‘Creed 2’ has already beaten a box-office record held by the first movie, and is headed for a big weekend

“Creed II” beat out the first movie in the franchise (“Creed”) in Tuesday night Thanksgiving preview screenings.

The sequel took in $3.7 million, while the original had $1.4 million.

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” just edged out “Creed II” with $3.8 million to be the biggest earner for Thanksgiving preview screenings ever, also beating 2015’s “Creed,” which previously held the record.

“Creed II” is on its way to having a big Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.

The sequel to the 2015 spin-off of the “Rocky” franchise – which focuses on Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky Balboa’s rival-then-friend Apollo Creed – has already bested the first “Creed” movie in its Tuesday night preview showings.

MGM reports that the movie took in an estimated $3.7 million, according to Deadline, which tops the preview showings for 2015’s “Creed,” which took in $1.4 million.

That $3.7 million will be added to the box office earned by “Creed II” on Wednesday, its first full day in theaters.

And in a photo finish, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” just edged out “Creed II” with $3.8 million to now hold the record for biggest Thanksgiving previews box office ever. The previous record holder was the first “Creed” movie.

The first “Creed,” which also opened on Thanksgiving, took in $42.1 million over the holiday weekend in 2015. Industry projections have the sequel earning around $55 million this weekend.

“Creed II” has been powered by the fans of the “Rocky” franchise and given a late push by an 80% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

And Business Insider thinks the movie is a “worthy sequel that still has those needed references to the ‘Rocky’ franchise the fans crave, but makes a point to build up Adonis’ own story.”