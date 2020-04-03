I’ve been using this tool kit for 2 years, and it’s still the first thing I grab when I have any household repairs

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Having a good tool kit around the house is necessary if you have to assemble overly complicated Ikea furniture, make repairs to your home, or perform basic maintenance on your car.

I’ve been using the Crescent 170-Piece Tool Set for almost two years and I reach for it whenever I need to do a task around the house.

The tools are durable, the socket set made many jobs easier, and it features a heavy-duty case that keeps items in their place.

Though the Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is around $100 and more expensive than many of the basic tool sets out there, it has a lot more applications than other sets and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Years ago, when moving to a new home, I had to take apart and reassemble a bed frame. The task required unscrewing eight nuts from eight long bolts. I had a wrench, pliers, and very little room to work with. We got the laborious job done, but it probably would have gone much faster if I’d gone to a hardware store and purchased a socket set. I share this story because having the right tools for the job saves time and makes the experience much more pleasant. Plus, it may inspire you to get more projects done.

The Crescent 170-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (model # CTK170CMP2) would have come in handy all those years ago. My current home is a fixer-upper, and Apex Tool Group sent me a set to test out two years ago as I got settled. After nearly two years, the set is still the first thing I grab when I have an assembly, installation, or repair project in my home. I’ve used it for so many things since I first wrote this review.

Here are my immediate and longterm experiences with the set.

The Crescent Tool Set has 170 pieces, all stored in a durable case

Out of the box, the set weighs about 20 pounds, and all of the tools are stored in a rugged plastic case that can stand upright or lay on its side. The set comes with:

67 sockets: ¼”, 3/8″, ½” 6-point and 3/8″ 12-point

40 driver bits: hex, Torx, slotted, and Phillips

24 Hex keys

12 combination wrenches

3 quick-release ratchets: ¼”, 3/8″, and ½” drives

4 ratchet extensions

1 3/8″ female x ¼” male adapter

An 8″ adjustable wrench

8″ long-nose cutting pliers

10″ tongue and groove pliers

2 slotted magnetic screwdrivers

2 Phillips magnetic screwdrivers

A magnetic bit driver

If you’re keeping score at home, you may notice that this doesn’t add up to 170 pieces. More on that later. For now, I’ll just say not all of the pieces are tools.

Many of the tools are covered by a limited lifetime warranty. The only parts not covered are the carrying case, accessory bits, and consumable products.

I found the tool set useful for DIY projects when I was renovating our fixer-upper

I first tested this tool set for about four months when my family and I moved into an old house that was in the middle of being renovated. We did some of the work on our own and I used the tool set to assemble and install a variety of different items as we tried to make the house a home. It was easy to grab the case, open it up, and access just about anything I would need to complete my project.

I especially love the ratchets and sockets included in the kit. It made several jobs go a lot faster, and the extensions helped reach tight spots. One time, I was installing a doorbell that was supposed to come with a T5 Torx (six-pointed star shape) screwdriver. Well, it didn’t, but fortunately, the Crescent Tool Set had a T5 driver bit.

Many of the household products that require assembly come with junky little tools that are a pain to use. With this set, it was glad I could toss the “play” tool aside and get the job done faster and better with higher quality tools. The Crescent tool kit also comes in handy whenever I’m working on projects where power tools are overkill or just not appropriate.

Here are some projects where the tool kit came in handy these last two years:

Basketball arcade game assembly – This was a two-hour project due to the many fasteners needed to put it together. The ratchet helped immensely.

Bidet installations – I have bidets on all of my toilets, and the wrenches are a must for tightening the nuts in place to form a water-tight seal.

Home security system installation – Living in a high-crime area, I have security cameras all over the interior and exterior of my home. Having the right tools for the job made it less of a slog.

Bike assembly and maintenance – I used the tools to put together a mountain bike that was shipped to my house. And, I use the wrenches for making adjustments and installing components, such as water bottle holders and fenders, on all of my bikes.

Snow blower adjustments and maintenance

During my initial four-month test, the tools showed very little wear and tear. According to Amazon reviews, some shoppers experienced rusty tools, but that wasn’t my experience. I recommend taking good care of your tools and storing them properly to avoid corrosion, though I’ve been guilty of leaving mine for a few hours in the snow. The 10-inch T&G pliers show the most corrosion, which is likely due to being exposed to the elements. And, the long-nose pliers have gone MIA, but that’s due to the fast-and-loose lending of my tools.

The screwdrivers, which tend to get the most use, are starting to show some wear, but they still get the job done and are cheap enough to replace when the time comes.

However, the set doesn’t have a lot of basic items like a hammer or a tape measure, and many of the 170 pieces are driver bits, sockets, and hex keys

Unfortunately, the set does not include everything you will need to perform basic home repairs. For instance, there isn’t a hammer, level, tape measure, or a utility knife. These are easy enough to find on their own, but it would be nice to have an all-inclusive tool kit that you can grab without needing extra items.

Be wary of any tool set that advertises how many “pieces” it has. For example, Crescent says there are 170 pieces in the set, but 131 of those pieces are driver bits, sockets, or hex keys. Eleven more of the pieces aren’t even tools. Included in the 170 number are the holders for the bits and hex keys, the case itself, and the clasps on the case. I haven’t used every tool in the set, and I’m not sure if I ever will, but despite the number padding, it’s still nice to have non-standard bits and sockets around if the situation arises.

I would have appreciated a magnetic socket bit or another tool that would allow me to use the driver bits with the ratchets more easily. There were several occasions when this would have come in handy. And, when I tried to use a bit with a socket, the bit would keep falling out.

I had a hard time taking some of the tools out and putting them back in. But overall, I appreciated that the tools stayed put in the case. My dad asked for help with a project at his house when I last visited for Thanksgiving and he had a classic toolbox that made me miss the clean presentation of the Crescent tool kit.

Lastly, I found how the case opens and closes to be mildly annoying. The top clasps are not easy to access because of the handle. You have to reach behind the top to unclasp it. Then, when you want to close the case, you must make sure to close the right side first, or it won’t clasp.

The bottom line

A good tool set is a must, even if you’re just renting. It makes completing projects much easier and more enjoyable. And, while the Crescent Mechanics Tool Set doesn’t have everything you will need (most kits won’t), it does have plenty of useful options for an array of applications. Plus, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

I strongly recommend this set for beginners tasked with household repairs, installations, assemblies, and maintenance.