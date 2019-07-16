Crest Whitestrips are a surprisingly great deal for Prime Day 2019 — here’s what you need to know

source Amazon

Prime Day 2019 is the perfect opportunity to make your pearly whites twinkle. With Crest’s Prime Day deal, you’ll be able to whiten your teeth for a little more than a dollar a day using Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips.

In our guide to the best teeth-whitening kits, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips came out on top as the best teeth-whitening strips. The kit comes with 22 treatments. And, it works quite simply. First, you peel the strips – one for the top teeth and one for the bottom – from the backing. Then, you stretch and apply them to your teeth. After 30 minutes, you remove the strips.

You should see results in as little as three days. And after completing a full 20-day treatment, the results are meant to last for 12 months or more. If you just want white teeth now, the kit also comes with two treatments of 1 Hour Express strips that remove stains in just one hour.

If you feel like your smile has lost its luster over the years – from coffee, wine, tea, soda, smoking, or other staining habits – whitening strips may be just what you need to feel comfortable showing off your teeth again. And, with the excellent Prime Day 2019 deal from Crest, you’ll only pay a fraction of the cost of a professional treatment.

However, we must warn you that – as Consumer Reports explains – you need to be careful with whitening products. Before starting a course of treatment, always consult with your dentist. For example, whitening kits won’t help you if your darkened teeth are due to the natural thinning of enamel as you age. They also can’t whiten caps, crowns, veneers, dentures, or fillings.

